JOANN Announces Industry Veteran as Executive Chairman of the Board

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabric and sewing with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, today announced industry veteran Stan Rosenzweig as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective August 5, 2024. Mr. Rosenzweig, whose family has been involved in the sewing industry for four generations, has more than thirty years of experience leading, managing and investing in numerous consumer related businesses. Most recently, Mr. Rosenzweig held the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of SVP Worldwide – the parent company of Singer, Pfaff, Husqvarna & Viking Sewing Machines.



“I am both honored and extremely excited to join the JOANN Board as Executive Chairman,” said Mr. Rosenzweig. “JOANN is an extraordinary company that is uniquely positioned to lead the craft industry into the future. Our more than 17,000 talented and committed Team Members, combined with more than 800 stores, an industry leading on-line platform and over eighty years of history building deep and long-standing relationships with tens of millions of loyal crafters are all valuable assets we intend to leverage as we expand and redefine crafting in America.

In addition, on behalf of the Board I would like to thank the entire JOANN team for their leadership, determination and perseverance through a difficult year filled with many complex challenges. We look forward to adding a new President & CEO to the executive team as we move forward and will continue to build out our team with internal talent as well as new hires as we embrace the future of creativity.”

“We are thrilled to have Stan join the Board of Directors and to lead JOANN into this new era,” said Michael Prendergast, Interim CEO. “His deep experience and knowledge of the industry and our customers, along with his passion and dynamic leadership style, will be invaluable as the company continues to build toward the future. We are confident he will help ensure our core customers find great assortments and experiences while attracting new and younger customers to join the millions who love shopping, working and finding inspiration at JOANN.”

Announced in early June, the other Members of JOANN’s Board of Directors are Mary Campbell, Joe Hartsig, Michelle Israel, and Bill Wall. Darrell Horn, who was appointed Interim Chairman, has resigned from the Board effective August 5th.

For more on JOANN and its recent announcements, please visit news.joann.com.

About Stan Rosenzweig

Stan Rosenzweig is a seasoned manager, investor and entrepreneur with deep experience in retail, services and product management. He has been an executive leader for a number of national brands and companies, including more than 5 years as President of Euro-Pro/SharkNinja & 10 years as COO of the Holmes/Rival companies. He has also held leading roles as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Board Member for companies including Island Energy Services, Tops BBQ, Cupixel, Klone Lab, and Polder Products. Notably, he recently served for nearly 5 years as Executive Chairman of the Board of SVP Worldwide, the parent company of the Singer, Pfaff, Husqvarna and Viking sewing machine brands.

Mr. Rosenzweig graduated from Harvard College with honors and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

About JOANN

For more than 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include more than 800 store locations across 49 states and a robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.