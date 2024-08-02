PET Packaging Market is expected to be valued at USD 19.34 billion by 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final csopy of the detailed research report on the PET Packaging Market.

The Pet Packaging market size to rise from USD 13.08 billion in 2023 to capture an estimated USD 19.34 billion by 2033, expanding at 3.99% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

The industry that creates materials and solutions for packaging pet care products, such as food, treats, toys, grooming tools, and accessories, is known as the pet packaging market. Because of the pandemic's limits and the growing number of pet companions, the sector has seen a notable boom in industrialised nations. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, dog and cat food packaging units have sold at a faster rate than other categories. Pet care companies are coming out with new and creative products including healthy diets and supplements in resealable, easy-to-use packaging that promotes immunity, calms the body, and supports the health of the skin and coat. Neo Bites has launched meal toppers with particular wellness and health problems addressed in flexible, resealable packaging. Pet-calming products are becoming more and more popular in the pet care sector, since they help to create a peaceful and comfortable atmosphere. Wild One is an example of the industry's adaptation and development potential; it sells a gummy supplement for relaxation in a resealable plastic container.

Pet Packaging Market Trends

North America’s Innovative Approach to Sustainable Pet Packaging

North America continues to lead in the pet packaging sector, with the United States at the forefront due to its substantial number of pet owners, particularly for dogs and cats. This trend is anticipated to continue growing, reflecting both historical patterns and future projections. As awareness of environmental issues increases among consumers, there is a notable shift towards sustainability in packaging for pet products. Consumers are increasingly favoring packaging solutions that emphasize recyclability and environmental responsibility.

For example, in December 2021, Mars Petcare took a significant step towards sustainability by integrating recycled plastics into the packaging of its wet pet food products. This move demonstrates Mars Petcare's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint and aligns with consumer preferences for eco-conscious packaging options.

Asia Pacific’s Strategic Developments in Pet Packaging

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the pet packaging market, with rapid growth in pet ownership, particularly in China and India. China stands out as the fastest-growing pet market globally, driven by supportive policies and changing attitudes toward pets. Increasing incomes and evolving lifestyles are making pets a more integral part of many households in the region.

A notable development in this market is Nestlé India’s acquisition of Purina Petcare India in March 2022, involving an investment of around INR 125.3 crore. This acquisition positions Nestlé India as a significant entity in the pet care sector, leveraging the Purina brand to strengthen its market presence and address the growing demand for pet products.

Dominance of Plastic Packaging in the Pet Care Industry

Plastic packaging continues to dominate the pet care sector, owing to its versatility and practicality. The increasing sophistication of pet care products has amplified the use of plastic pouches, which are becoming a preferred choice due to their convenience and cost-efficiency. These pouches, equipped with zippered closures and lightweight designs, offer a practical solution for both dry and wet pet foods, contributing to their rising popularity.

Plastic pouches are particularly favored for their adaptability, making them suitable for a range of pet foods, from dry kibble to moist treats. Dry pet food is commonly packaged in various paper or plastic bags, while moist pet food comes in options such as foil trays, pouches, and cans.

Example:

In October 2022, Amcor introduced the AmLite HeatFlex™ Recycle-suitable pouch, marking a significant advancement as the world’s first flexible retort pouch designed for recyclability. This high-barrier, heat-resistant packaging, which is available in European supermarkets, is made from mono-PP and is compatible with existing plastic recycling systems.

E-Commerce Surge and Its Impact on Pet Care Purchasing Patterns

The rise of e-commerce during the pandemic has had a lasting impact on consumer purchasing behaviors in the pet care sector. The convenience of online shopping, combined with the benefits of subscription models—such as fast delivery, a wide range of products, easy price comparisons, and personalized offers—has led to a notable increase in online pet care sales. The proportion of pet care sales conducted online has grown from 18% to 29%, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences and behaviors.

Even as restrictions have eased and physical stores have reopened, many consumers continue to appreciate the advantages of online shopping, including same-day delivery and personalized customer support. This shift has led to a blending of online and offline shopping experiences, with pet owners seamlessly transitioning between different purchasing channels.

Retailers are responding to these changes by adopting omnichannel strategies, ensuring that they provide a consistent and integrated experience across various platforms. This approach is essential for reaching a broader customer base and meeting the evolving demands of modern consumers.

Example:

In November 2023, Covetrus® expanded its presence by introducing premium veterinary dog treats in the European Union and Latin America under the Calibra™ brand. This move reflects the growing trend of incorporating online and offline sales strategies to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Overall, the integration of e-commerce into the pet care market has reshaped consumer purchasing patterns, emphasizing the need for retailers to offer a cohesive and versatile shopping experience.

Innovations in Pet Care Packaging Reflect Market Growth and Consumer Preferences

The pet care sector has seen substantial growth in developed countries, largely driven by an increasing number of pet owners. The pandemic played a pivotal role in this trend, intensifying interest in pet companionship and leading to a dramatic rise in pet care expenditures. Notably, the packaging for dog and cat food has surged in popularity, outpacing other categories within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. In response to this growth, pet care manufacturers are not only offering traditional products but are also pushing the envelope with innovative solutions designed to meet evolving consumer demands.

Recent advancements in pet care packaging focus on convenience and functionality. For instance, new products are emerging that include health-enhancing foods and supplements, often housed in resealable, flexible packaging.

Example:

In August 2022, Vitakraft launched premium, plant-based dog treats in the Czech Republic, expanding the market for eco-friendly and health-conscious pet products.

Additionally, the pet care industry is diversifying its product offerings to include items aimed at creating a soothing environment for pets. For example, Wild One has introduced a gummy supplement designed to promote relaxation, packaged in a resealable plastic bottle. This product highlights the industry's ongoing adaptation to consumer preferences and its potential for further innovation.

The Influence of Sustainability on Pet Packaging Choices

Sustainability remains a critical factor influencing consumer behavior in the pet care sector. A growing number of pet owners are concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases, with approximately 75% considering eco-friendly practices when selecting products for their pets. This shift is evident in their preferences for sustainable packaging, with 40% of pet owners actively seeking out products with environmentally conscious packaging options.

Example:

In November 2023, The Pet Sustainability Coalition launched the Packaging Supplier Marketplace to support businesses in finding sustainable packaging solutions. This initiative underscores the industry's commitment to addressing environmental concerns.

However, integrating sustainability into packaging design presents challenges for manufacturers. Eco-friendly materials may not always provide the optimal combination of food safety, quality, and longevity. Furthermore, single-serve or smaller packaging options can sometimes exacerbate waste issues rather than mitigate them.

Competitive Landscape

Amcor Plc

Mondi Group Plc

Crown Holdings Inc.

ProAmpac LLC

Coveris Holdings S.A.

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Co

Berry Global Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Ardagh Group S.A

Recent Developments:

Company Development Impact PetSmart U.S.-based pet care company PetSmart expanded its product range by acquiring the subscription-based pet food company, ChewyBox. This move is aimed at enhancing its direct-to-consumer offerings and tapping into the growing trend of personalized pet food solutions. PetSmart's acquisition of ChewyBox, known for its tailored meal plans, signifies a strategic effort to meet evolving consumer preferences for customized pet nutrition. High Fressnapf German pet food manufacturer, Fressnapf, announced a strategic partnership with EcoPet, a startup specializing in sustainable pet toys made from recycled materials. This collaboration aims to introduce a new line of eco-friendly pet products to the European market, aligning with Fressnapf’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious consumer choices. Moderate VitalPets Canadian pet care brand, Pet Valu, completed its acquisition of the specialty pet wellness company, VitalPets. This acquisition allows Pet Valu to expand its product portfolio into premium pet supplements and health products. The move is part of Pet Valu's strategy to enhance its position in the pet wellness segment and cater to the growing demand for health-focused pet products. Low PetCircle Australian company, PetCircle, launched a new line of plant-based pet foods in collaboration with the plant-based food brand, GreenPaws. This launch is aimed at addressing the increasing consumer interest in vegan and vegetarian pet food options. The partnership highlights PetCircle’s commitment to innovation and meeting the rising demand for alternative pet food solutions. Moderate Nippon Pet Food Japanese pet care company, Nippon Pet Food, expanded its footprint in the Asian market by acquiring a majority stake in the Thai pet food brand, PetZest. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Nippon Pet Food’s market presence in Southeast Asia and enhance its product offerings with locally popular pet food varieties. Low

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Packaging Type

Bag & Pouches

Cans

Bottles

Jars

Folding Carton

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

