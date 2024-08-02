Enefit Green signed a €100 million loan agreement with EBRD

On 2 August 2024, Enefit Green signed a €100 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance its ongoing investment programme. The term of the concluded contract is 8 years.



Enefit Green will use the loan capital for the construction of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Sopi-Tootsi wind farm is the largest wind farm under construction in Estonia with a capacity of 255 MW. After its completion in 2025, this wind farm will cover approximately 40% of annual electricity consumption of Estonian households. Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will help to further decarbonise Estonia’s electricity production by saving an estimated 480,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year.

Enefit Green is currently constructing five wind and three solar farms in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Latvia with a total capacity of 637 MW. After commissioning 72MW Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland earlier this year, Enefit Green’s operating electricity generation capacity has risen to 587 MW.

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Latvia. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.

