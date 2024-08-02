Martinrea Sustainability Report Wins 2024 APEX Award

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, won the 2024 APEX Award for Publication Excellence in recognition of their 2023 Sustainability Report in the “Annual Report” category.







The APEX Awards celebrate excellence in graphic design, editorial content and overall corporate communications. Martinrea's Sustainability Report stood out amongst a high number of qualified submissions, earning recognition for its clarity, comprehensive coverage and impactful presentation.

This award-winning report was a collaborative effort by Martinrea’s Sustainability Steering Committee, Global Communications and Marketing, and Legal teams.





“Being recognized for the APEX Award is a great achievement for our global team members,” said Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing. “It reflects our dedication to producing high-quality, informative content showcasing our sustainability initiatives. This recognition demonstrates Martinrea’s commitment to Leave it Better.”

To view or download Martinrea’s 2023 Sustainability Report, click here.

ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 19,000 talented and motivated people and operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com .

