Airport 4.0 Industry to Grow at CAGR of 10.2% through 2033 - Rise in Sustainable Airports

Newark, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global airport 4.0 market will grow from USD 600.35 Million in 2023 to USD 1,585.70 Million by 2033. Airport 4.0 aims to provide passengers with a hassle-free travel experience by leveraging digital technologies that offer personalized services, such as mobile apps featuring real-time flight details and navigation assistance, along with customized suggestions for shopping or dining options. Self-service kiosks and automated boarding gates decrease wait times while enriching travel experiences. Furthermore, implementing advanced analytics can anticipate passenger requirements and preferences, resulting in individualized services that cater to unique needs. Enhanced airport security measures are paramount, even with the emergence of Airport 4.0 and its implementation of advanced technologies for passenger convenience. Biometric authentication tactics like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning have streamlined pre-boarding screenings. At the same time, AI-powered surveillance systems enable real-time detection of suspicious activities to prompt immediate action from security personnel. Furthermore, cybersecurity is strengthened to safeguard massive amounts of digital data exchanged throughout the airport ecosystem.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14466



Key Insight of the Airport 4.0 Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global airport 4.0 market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. China, Japan, and South Korea are key regions within the Asia-Pacific region. Airport 4.0 technologies are rapidly gaining traction in the Asia Pacific due to urbanization, economic development and increasing air travel demand. Being the world's fastest-growing aviation market, Asia Pacific offers significant prospects for digital transformation and innovation regarding airport operations. The flourishing influence of this region is evident through its expanding market share, which reflects rising interest in Airport 4.0 projects facilitated by government support, private sector investment, and technological advancements. These factors are contributing towards the regional market growth and development.



The aeronautical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The operation segment includes aeronautical and non-aeronautical. The aeronautical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The movement and handling of aircraft and passengers are the focus of aeronautical operations, which form a crucial part of airport functions. This aspect encompasses several activities like air traffic control, baggage management, passenger processing, security screening, and runway & taxiway administration. Airport 4.0 is an initiative aiming to modernize these processes through digitization, aiming to enhance safety measures and greater efficiency and capacity utilization for airports worldwide. To achieve this objective, IoT sensors, together with real-time data analytics, have been implemented in conjunction with automated ground vehicles (AGVs), allowing precise monitoring & regulation over ground-level flight operation logistics, such as reducing congestion by minimizing delays at take-off/landing and facilitating safe transit throughout each phase of the operation.



The passenger screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes airside, air traffic maintenance, aircraft maintenance, passenger screening and others. The passenger screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of this segment is intricately tied to the progressive security protocols at airports. Advancements such as artificial intelligence, biometric identification, and machine learning have been implemented into screening procedures for prime passenger safety. The expansion of this sector benefits from modern advancements. Revolutionary tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning play an important role in identifying the conduct habits of dubious individuals, thus reducing potential risks. Biometric solutions assist with authentication by utilizing fingerprint identification or facial recognition methods for passenger checks. In addition, advanced imaging technology involving X-rays and near-infrared wave scanners are highly effective means to detect unlawful objects or substances such as narcotics during screening procedures, further enhancing airport security.



Recent Developments:



• In February 2023: Smiths Detection, a global leader in danger detection and security inspection technology, was contracted to provide extremely advanced checkpoint security to New Zealand's five main international airports as part of its aviation security service.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 10.2% 2033 Value Projection USD 1,585.70 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 600.35 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Operation, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Airport 4.0 Market Growth Drivers Rise in Sustainable Airports

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/airport-4-0-market-14466



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Need of Operational Efficiency in Aviation Industry



Airports face continuous demands to streamline operations and cut expenses. Integrating Airport 4.0 technologies like AI analytics, autonomous systems, and predictive maintenance can enhance operational effectiveness while decreasing downtime. IoT sensors power predictive maintenance that picks up on potential equipment failures before any breakdowns, cutting repair costs significantly while forestalling disruptions altogether. Additionally, automation cuts the need for human labour just so often, resulting in augmented productivity and lower operating expenditures overall. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Lack of Skilled Workforce



The global airport 4.0 market is experiencing a lack of skilled workforce in the current scenario. Implementing Airport 4.0 demands expertise in niche application areas like IT, cybersecurity, data science and digital transformation. Yet, the industry is experiencing a shortage of qualified professionals with technical know-how to steer these initiatives forward. Recruiting and retaining such personnel can pose difficulties, especially when faced with competition from other firms. The scarcity of competent resources hinders the pace and magnitude at which airports embrace digital transformation projects due to limited talent pools & budget constraints.



Opportunity: Escalating Demand for Seamless Travel Experiences



Airports are driven to adopt digital technologies that improve efficiency and convenience, as modern passengers require a smooth travel experience. Self-service kiosks, mobile check-ins, and automated boarding gates can reduce wait times and streamline processes. Personalized services like real-time flight updates and tailored recommendations cater to individual passenger preferences for improved satisfaction levels, leading to increased brand loyalty amongst customers in future. This factor is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth and development.



Some of the major players operating in the Airport 4.0 Market are:



• Cisco system

• Raytheon Technologies

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

• Smart airport system SAS

• IBM Corp

• T-system international

• Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.

• SITA

• Honeywell International, Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Operation:



• Aeronautical

• Non-Aeronautical



By Application:



• Airside

• Air Traffic Maintenance

• Aircraft Maintenance

• Passenger Screening

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14466



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com