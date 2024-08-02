Global GDPR Services Business Report 2024: Pressing Need for Compliance Spurs Hyper-Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for GDPR Services is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the GDPR services market is driven by several factors, starting with the global expansion of data protection laws that emulate the GDPR framework. This global trend towards stricter data privacy regulations compels businesses worldwide to adopt GDPR-like compliance measures, fueling demand for expert GDPR consulting and implementation services. Technological advancements that increase data interconnectivity and collection capabilities also push companies to invest in robust compliance services to safeguard against breaches and ensure regulatory adherence.



Furthermore, as consumer awareness and expectations around data privacy increase, businesses are motivated to enhance their compliance not only to adhere to laws but to maintain customer trust and competitive advantage. The increasing complexity of data ecosystems and the penalties associated with non-compliance also drive businesses to seek specialized GDPR services that offer a comprehensive approach to data protection, ensuring that all aspects of the regulation are continuously met.

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

Relevant of Emails Received by Internet Users Post-GDPR Implementation (in %)

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by Company Size

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2024

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

Largest GDPR Fines in € Million

