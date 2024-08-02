Clean Label Ingredients Industry Report 2024: Market Poised for Growth, with Natural Colors Leading the Way - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Starch & Sweeteners, Flours, Malt), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Liquid), Certification Type - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clean label ingredients market is on the brink of a significant expansion, anticipated to climb from a current value of USD 50.2 billion in 2024 to USD 69.3 billion by 2029. Flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, this surge underscores the growing demand from health-conscious consumers for transparent and natural ingredients within the food and beverage industry.



The natural colors segment is forecasted to experience the swiftest growth within the clean label ingredients market. This reflects a burgeoning consumer demand for products composed of natural and unadulterated components. Shifting consumer behaviors and increased health awareness have propelled the clean label movement into mainstream consciousness, compelling food service providers, retailers, and manufacturers to adapt to this paradigm shift in pursuit of healthier, more organic alternatives.

Food Applications Dominate Market

This segment benefits from a consumer base that is increasingly meticulous regarding the ingredients in their food, spurring innovation and creative product development to align with evolving health and wellness trends. Companies that integrate clean label ingredients into their offerings can satisfy the consumer's desire for authenticity and wellbeing while still delivering exceptional taste and quality.

Industrial Breakdown and Regional Insights

An examination of the clean label ingredients market indicates a diversified ecosystem of prominent companies and various stakeholders. The market is characterized by a balanced composition of Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (35%) companies, with C-level executives representing 22%, director-level officials constituting 33%, and other roles making up 45%. Geographically, the market spans across key areas with Asia Pacific holding a dominant 38%, followed by Europe at 26%, North America at 17%, and the rest of the world at 19%.

Market Drivers and Industry Response

It is evident that the driving forces behind the market expansion include the increase in launches of clean label products spurred by consumer demand, health concerns about artificial food additives, and a consistently strong demand for natural ingredients. The industry is responding robustly to these drivers by leveraging optimization in product offerings and tailoring strategies that cater to the expectations of a more informed and selective consumer base. As a result, the market landscape is witnessing a comprehensive diversification and a fortified competitive dynamic.

Looking Forward

The market for clean label ingredients is set to navigate through various opportunities and challenges that will shape its future trajectory. Stakeholders across the industry are expected to gain valuable insights into the market's pulse, with a clear understanding of the factors influencing growth. These insights are crucial for companies looking to solidify their market positions and capitalize on emerging trends in an industry where transparency, health, and wellness are at the forefront of consumer consciousness.

This upsurge in the clean label ingredients market embodies the shifting tides of an ever-evolving food and beverage landscape, signaling a new era where natural, wholesome, and transparent ingredients are not just a preference, but a priority for consumers worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages374
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$50.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$69.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Companies Featured

  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • ADM
  • DSM
  • Kerry Group plc
  • Ingredion
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Corbion
  • Chr. Hansen A/S
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Givaudan
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation
  • Symrise
  • Puratos
  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Limagrain Ingredients
  • Roquette Frères
  • Crespel & Deiters Group
  • Döhler GmbH
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.
  • Brisan Group
  • EXBERRY by GNT
  • Beneo
  • Symega
  • Aminola

