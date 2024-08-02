Breast Tissue Markers Market Size to be Worth USD 5.8 billion by 2034, Growing at CAGR of 8.3% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc,, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Breast Tissue Markers market (유방 조직 마커 시장) is estimated to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2031 at a noticeable CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2031.

Breast tissue markers are generally used in mammography diagnostic imaging. They are typically implanted following a percutaneous biopsy under stereotactic or ultrasonic guidelines. Follow-up imaging will help in identification of relatively harmless regions or treated/shrinking malignant lesions. These markers are now available in several compositions, shapes, and the other components that are partially bio-absorbable.

Wing, coil, and ribbon markers with appearances on mammograms being easily distinguishable are in use at the moment. The breast tissue markers can be used for guiding subsequent radiotherapy treatments with various clips inserted before surgery (localization wire targets).

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79500

In biopsy, a metal clip with 3 mm diameter is generally used as radio marker so that lesion could be easily identified on imaging inspection. Metal clip marker stays in breast for indefinite period. However, these metal clips move away from biopsy insertion site post-deployment. To avoid deflections during MRI due to metal clips, biodegradable breast tissue markers to be serving as implants are in greater demand as of now.

Breast Tissue Markers Market Report by TMR highlights the factors that expedite as well as restrain the Breast Tissue Markers market size. The latest trends and opportunities have also been captured in the report.



Key Takeaways from Breast Tissue Markers Market Report

Rise in Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide to Define Breast Tissue Markers Market Growth

Breast cancer is amongst the most dreadful types of cancers worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society, it is the second-leading cause of cancer-related fatalities amongst the general population. It further states that one in every eight women in the U.S. suffers from breast carcinoma.

Breast tissue markers are used in the process of biopsy that offers benefits of identification as well as marking of biopsy area with physical tag that aids surgeon in the diagnosis as well as operating process. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, the year 2022 witnessed 2,296,840 novel cases of breast cancer.

Exponential increase in the number of patients suffering from breast cancer is keeping the cash registers ringing for breast tissue markers market.

Increase in Awareness regarding Protein-rich diet amongst Urbanized Population Expanding Breast Tissue Markers Market Size

Breast biopsies are conventionally used for diagnosing breast cancer, but could also be used for screening for the other diseases during physical examination. They are generally performed using fine needle aspiration biopsy, which is one amongst the least invasive procedures available. The advantage is that it does not leave the patient with scarring.

A needle gets inserted through the breast’s dermal tissue to facilitate removal of tissue. The other technique is called stereotactic needle biopsy in conjunction with mammogram. It guides biopsy with ultrasound radiation. The breast marker is a small stainless steel or titanium marker of size of sesame seed. These markers are used for pinpointing location of breast tissue during biopsy.

Breast Tissue Markers Market Regional Insights

North America marking the Growth

North America accounts for more than 40% of the breast tissue markers market share. This is ascribed to well-established diagnostic and screening infrastructure, conducive reimbursement policies, raised awareness quotient amongst the patients, and incorporation of technological advancements. Roche’s digital pathology algorithms are based on AI. They help the pathologists in evaluating Ki-67, PR, and ER breast cancer markers.

Europe – a Significant Contributor!

Europe is holding over 20% of the breast tissue markers industry. This is owing to the region witnessing digitization of healthcare infrastructure along with government health insurance policies. For instance, the National Health Service in Italy makes provision for universal coverage, which is free of cost most of the times, especially at point of service.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79500

Leading Players in Breast Tissue Markers Industry

Mammotome, BD, Hologic, Inc., Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc., Scion Medical Technologies, LLC, Mermaid Medical, and SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH are the key participants in the global landscape.

Key Strategies by Prominent Breast Tissue Markers Manufacturers

The leading players in breast biopsy markets industry are launching new products to strengthen their position. For instance, Endosmart, since April 2023, has started developing 3D marking systems to be easily identifiable from any of the angles.

In May 2024, Hologic announced that it would be investing US$ 310 Mn in order to acquire Endomagnetics (developer of technologies to localize tumors in breast cancer surgeries without the usage of radioactive materials).

Market Segmentation

Product

Coil

Ribbon

Bowtie

Butterfly

U Shape

Others

Material

Non-biodegradable

Partially Biodegradable

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=79500<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Healthcare Automation Market (헬스케어 자동화 시장) – The Global Healthcare Automation Market Size Worth USD 88.9 Bn in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, TMR Study

(헬스케어 자동화 시장) – The Global Healthcare Automation Market Size in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, TMR Study Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market (내구성 의료 장비 시장) – The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$ 261 Bn by 2027, TMR Study

(내구성 의료 장비 시장) – The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market by 2027, TMR Study Lucid Dreaming Devices Market (자각몽 장치 시장) – The Global Lucid Dreaming Devices Market is expected reach US$ 196.8 Million by the end of 2034

(자각몽 장치 시장) – The Global Lucid Dreaming Devices Market is expected reach by the end of Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market (저내독소 젤라틴 시장) - The Global Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com