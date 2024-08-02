Egg Processing Industry Report 2024-2029

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Egg Processing Market by product type (Dried Egg Products, Liquid Egg Products, Frozen Egg Products), End-use Application (Food Processing and Manufacturing, Food Service, Retail), Nature and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The egg processing market is projected to grow from USD 37.5 Billion in 2024 to USD 47.2 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7%

The production of high-quality, fresh-like egg products with improved safety, and shelf life with non-thermal technologies has the potential to significantly boost the growth and innovation of the egg processing market. The food processing and manufacturing end-use application segment is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth, boasting the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).







The food processing and manufacturing segment includes processed foods and ready meals, bakery and confectionery, dietary supplements, and other products. From fluffy cakes to decadent custards, eggs play a significant role in the bakery and confectionery segment. They act as leaveners, binding agents, emulsifiers, and tenderizers, contributing to structure, texture, flavor, and color. Whole eggs, yolks, and whites each play specific roles, with whites whipping into airy foams for meringues and yolks adding richness to custards. Bakers turn to liquid, dried, and frozen options for convenience and long shelf life.



Additionally, egg products find application in various processed foods like sauces, mayonnaise, dressings, and pasta. They contribute to texture, stability, and flavor, extending shelf life and improving mouthfeel. consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more balanced diets. Processed foods with added protein and specific functionalities (e.g., low-fat, low-carb) are gaining traction, with egg products often contributing to those qualities. The increasing use of egg products in processed foods and ready meals is driving the growth of the egg processing market.



Manufacturers are constantly developing new and innovative processed food and ready-meal options incorporating egg products to cater to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs. Major companies operating in the segment include Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods Limited (India), and others. They are offering liquid egg and dried egg products for their convenience and ease of use.



Liquid Egg Product is dominant within the product type segment of the market.



Liquid eggs have indeed seen a significant rise in popularity and are dominating certain segments of the egg market. Liquid eggs offer a significant reduction in preparation time by eliminating the need for several labor-intensive steps, such as cracking, separating, and whisking eggs. This time-saving benefit is especially valuable for busy consumers and food service professionals who require efficient meal preparation solutions. Pre-packaged liquid eggs provide pre-measured quantities, minimizing egg waste compared to using whole eggs, where leftover egg whites or yolks may often go unused and eventually discarded. This reduction in waste appeals to sustainability-conscious consumers and businesses seeking to minimize their environmental footprint.



Liquid eggs offer unparalleled versatility in culinary applications, seamlessly integrating into a wide range of dishes and recipes. From sauces and baked goods to fluffy omelets and perfectly textured batters, the adaptability of liquid eggs enhances culinary flexibility in both home and professional kitchens. This versatility allows chefs and cooks to experiment with various recipes and cooking techniques, creating diverse and flavorful dishes to cater to different tastes and preferences.

Prominent companies are Cal-Maine Foods (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods.com (India), SKMEgg.com (India), and Interovo Egg Group BV (Gelerland) among others.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising health consciousness fuels demand for nutrient-rich processed egg products in the evolving consumer market, The expansion of the food and beverage industry catalyzes growth in the egg processing market, and Busy lifestyles drive demand for processed egg products), restraints (Egg price volatility impacts processing costs and consumer confidence and Consumer demands for ethical sourcing and animal welfare practices are rising), opportunity (Egg producers' sustainability efforts attract eco-conscious consumers, driving ethical demand and Cutting-edge technology enhances efficiency and market appeal in egg processing), and challenges (Consumer misconceptions regarding risks linked to both conventional and processed eggs and Plant-based egg substitutes challenge traditional egg products in diverse applications) influencing the growth of the egg processing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the egg processing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the egg processing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the egg processing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods Limited (India), SKMEgg.com (India), Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Avril SCA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), Rembrandt Foods (US), and Hillandale Farms (US) among others in the egg processing market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the egg processing market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $47.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Rose Acre Farms

Ovobelfoods.Com

Skmegg.Com

Interovo Egg Group Bv

Igreca

Wabash Valley

Rembrandt Foods

Avril Sca

Eurovo S.R.L.

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Taj Agro International (Taj Pharma Group)

Hillandale Farms

Venky's India

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Ovobest Eiprodukte GmbH & Co. KG

Taiyo International

Ready Egg Products

Ovovita

Versova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlkrdn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment