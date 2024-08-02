ARVO: Cook County Efficacy Study Highlights Unique Advantages of VF2000 Over HFA

Calabasas, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calabasas, California -

Salt Lake City, Utah– The recent study conducted at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois¹,² to determine the efficacy of Micro Medical Devices' (MMD) VF2000 VR visual field analyzer compared to the ZEISS Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA) in a high volume, diverse population setting. The results, presented at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), demonstrate that the VF2000 is not only a viable alternative to the HFA, but the adoption of these tools can expand the level of care practitioners provide to their patients in a variety of different settings.

In the study, VR-based perimetry performed with the VF2000 was found to offer comparable accuracy results at significantly improved testing speeds compared to the HFA. The VF2000 performed a perimetry test 13.3% faster on average (p=0.013).

Additionally, because of the patient-reported subjective nature of perimetry testing, patient experience is a critical factor in obtaining good results. The fact that the VF2000 can accurately perform a full battery of tests regardless of patient position is another one of the primary benefits it offers in comparison to traditional perimeters like the HFA. This is crucial for certain patient populations, such as those with limited mobility or disabilities, who would have otherwise been unable to undergo these tests, making the VF2000 superior for clinics that serve these types of patients.

In full, the study concludes that "VR perimetry demonstrates thorough noninferiority within a racially and ethnically diverse glaucoma patient population and presents itself as a viable option to cut costs and improve flow in a high-volume clinic setting."

These findings are critical for the mission of providing patients in underserved or remote communities with access to quality diagnostic care. These populations may face limited care options and the clinics built to serve them may not have the space or the budget to adopt the bulky perimetry equipment of the past. As such, devices like the VF2000 can be extremely valuable in the mission of providing lower-income and remote communities with access to cost-effective treatment that can be easily used in the clinic setting or in the field as part of community health outreach efforts.

The VF2000 has revolutionized visual field testing since 2018 when it became the first device on the market to harness the power of virtual reality headset technology and eliminate the need for dedicated practice space to perform visual field analysis. Micro Medical Devices holds the patent on technology that enabled the use of virtual reality to conduct visual fields and allow users to use this technology even without access to the internet.

With a streamlined and efficient testing process, the VF2000 allows eye care professionals to conduct thorough visual field assessments quickly and easily. Its portable design, and user-friendly interface ensure that even practices with limited space and staff resources can benefit from advanced visual field testing technology. In addition to visual field testing, the company has expanded the testing capabilities of their device with optional modules. These enable practices to grow their testing capabilities without having to invest and find space for additional hardware.

About the Cook County Study

Visual fields of 25 eyes in 13 glaucoma patients were assessed using both the VF2000 and HFA. The testing methods were used sequentially in random order — parameters including mean deviation (MD), pattern standard deviation (PSD), false negatives (FN), false positives (FP), test duration, and average decibel per Glaucoma Hemisphere Test (GHT) sector, were compared between the two devices.

About Micro Medical Devices

Since its inception over two decades ago, Micro Medical Devices has been dedicated to developing technology that is user-friendly, portable, and efficient while minimizing the need for dedicated practice space and advanced training to operate. This continued commitment has allowed MMD to provide eye care practitioners with the latest in cutting-edge technological innovations to provide the best care to their patients. Their efforts are driven by the desire to increase access to care and improve vision health as evidenced in their participation with charitable organizations providing vision care worldwide. To learn more about the products that Micro Medical Devices offers, please visit https://micromedinc.com.

