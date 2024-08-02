Jose Briceno Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jose Briceno has joined the firm’s Energy investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Briceno is based in Guggenheim’s Houston office and will focus on expanding the firm’s upstream oil and gas investment banking business.



Mr. Briceno brings approximately 14 years of industry and investment banking experience to Guggenheim. He joins the firm from NextEra Energy, where he served as Executive Director, Assistant Treasurer, and Head of Corporate Finance. Prior to his time at NextEra Energy, Mr. Briceno worked as a Managing Director covering the energy sector at Barclays.

“We are pleased to welcome Jose to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Jose’s extensive industry knowledge and investment banking experience make him a strong addition to our energy business. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Briceno earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Simon Bolivar University and his MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com