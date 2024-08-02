Australia Online Retail Market Forecast to 2028: Non-Discretionary Spending Has Outpaced Discretionary Spending for the First Time Since 2018

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's online retail market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028 after a decline of 0.3% in 2028. The slowdown is due to the caution shown by shoppers on spending for non-essential categories.

For the first time since 2018, non-discretionary spending has outpaced discretionary spending, reflecting a notable shift in consumer priorities amidst an evolving economic landscape. Spending is set to come back in 2024 with a growth rate of 7.6% in online retail.

High Per Capita Spending on Online Retail

Spending per online buyer to reach $2,910 by 2028, up 6.7% from 2023 in Australia making it the country with highest spending on online retail globally after South Korea and China. 8 in 10 Australian households shopped online in 2023 and the frequency of purchase is continuously increasing since 2019.

Mobile accounts for 68% of online retail sales

Smartphone is the preferred device for online shoppers in Australia accounting for 68% of total online retail sales.

Grocery largest online retail category

Online grocery is the largest online retail category in 2023 with sales of $6.8 billion followed by clothing and appliance. Online grocery sales are expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028 accounting for 7.3% of total grocery sales.

Report Coverage

The Australian Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in Australia. The forecast details online and offline growth for 12 product categories in Australia along with sizing of mobile commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 12 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in Australia.

The Retail market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2023-28 to reach $261.9 billion in 2028 from $239.7 billion in 2023. Online retail declined 0.3% to reach $42.2 billion in 2023 accounting for 17.6% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyer for 12 categories

Categories covered Computer hardware and software Consumer electronics Personal Care Clothing Footwear, Luggage and Accessories Sports and entertainment goods Homeware and furniture Toys Grocery Movie Tickets Appliances (personal and home) Media

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories

Online retail sales via mobile Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Online retail market share

eCommerce sales for key online retailers

Companies Featured

Amazon

Woolworths Food

Bunnings Group - Kmart, Target, Officeworks

MYER

JB Hi-Fi Australia

Coles Supermarkets

Coles Liquor

The Iconic

Apple

Chemical Warehouse

Dan Murphy's



Key Topics Covered:

Australia retail market forecast 2023-28

Australia retail market Y-o-Y growth

Total retail sales by category, 2023

Total retail sales growth by category, 2023

Total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28

Number of households shopping online, 2023

Frequency of online purchases per year

Most valuable factor while shopping online

Preferred payment method, 2023

Preferred Online Retailers in Australia

Total online buyers forecast, 2023-28

Online buyers by category, 2023

Total online retail sales forecast, 2023-28

Australia online retail market Y-o-Y Growth

Online retail sales by category, 2023

Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending, 2023

Online retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28

Online retail spending per online buyer

Online retail spending per online buyer by category, 2023

Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop

Online retail sales market share by online retailers

eCommerce sales of key online retailers Woolworths Food Bunnings Group - Kmart, Target, Officeworks MYER JB Hi-Fi Australia Coles Supermarkets Coles Liquor



