Truxton Expands in Georgia With Key Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce that Jennifer Verbrigghe, CFP®, CTFA, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, and Tia Marrano has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Wealth Advisor, as a part of the growing Northeast Georgia office.



Mrs. Verbrigghe joins the Truxton Wealth team with 24 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to Truxton, she served as a Vice President and Trust Advisor for First Business Bank Private Wealth and Northern Trust with a focus on Trust advisory and financial planning for multi-generational high-net-worth families and developing multi-generational relationships. A graduate of the University of Michigan, she is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor.

“Jennifer is an accomplished Wealth Advisor,” said Drew Mallory, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer. “Her background in financial planning, strong command of current trust and estate laws, and drive to create positive outcomes for her clients and their future generations will be beneficial across all areas of Truxton Wealth.”

Ms. Marrano joined Truxton in 2014 and has been integral to the growth of the Georgia office and Truxton Wealth. Carrying both a CTFA designation and Series 7 license, she works closely with high-net-worth families across the Georgia footprint helping them maintain and grow their multi-generational wealth.

“Tia has been a key figure in every step of Truxton’s growth in the Georgia market,” said Kevin Brodrick, Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor. “In her new role, Tia will be able to fully utilize her diverse financial services background and considerable experience in managing the financial intricacies and family dynamics that are unique to the clients we serve.”

