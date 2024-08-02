NexGold Mining Announces New OTCQX Ticker Symbol

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG) (OTCQX: NXGCF) (the “Company” or “NexGold“) is pleased to announce that it will begin trading at market open on August 5, 2024 on the OTCQX Market ("OTCQX") under the new stock trading symbol NXGCF (formerly TSRMF). The change in symbol on the OTCQX aligns with the Company’s recently-announced name change from Treasury Metals Inc. to NexGold Mining Corp., as well as the change in ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to NEXG, which was effective as of Tuesday, July 10, 2024. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol changes.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. For information on the Goliath Gold Complex, refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, entitled “Goliath Gold Complex – NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study” and dated March 27, 2023 with an effective date of February 22, 2023, led by independent consultants Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. The technical report is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.nexgold.com.

The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska, as well as five Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing social value and promoting community well-being. Further details about NexGold are available on the Company’s website at www.nexgold.com.

