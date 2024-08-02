MEEET Launches Revolutionary Social Discovery App with $5M Turnover in First Week

DUBAI,UAE, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative social networking app MEEET has officially gone public and is already shaping new attitudes towards business communication, redefining the value of face-to-face meetings in the truest sense. Thanks to its unique blockchain-based "Meet-to-Earn" technology and advanced social networking mechanics, MEEET has achieved an impressive $5 million in sales just one week after its technical launch.

The app's creators, who without too much modesty call it the "Google" of human resources and communications, offers unprecedented opportunities to connect with potential business partners, friends and romantic partners. Users can effortlessly find meaningful acquaintances nearby, making the app ideal for digital nomads, event organizers and anyone looking to make new relationships.

Key Features Fueling Rapid Growth

The app includes three community levels: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Members of one level can generate new tokens using the exclusive "Bumping" technology. These tokens can be sold on the trading platform, with sellers receiving 40% of the token's value as a reward. This system has contributed to the rapid growth in user numbers and engagement.

Thanks to the combination of such a system, fairly simple and easy-to-use mechanics and the innovative technological approach underlying Meet-to-Earn, the MEEET application has become widespread around the world.

Since the launch of the beta version of MEET, tens of thousands of users have already filled out their profiles and freely choose the purpose of their meetings - whether it's dating, business or social media communication. Once on the map, they can easily communicate with other users in the real world.

Currently, the development team is focused on expanding the service with new useful features and tools to improve interaction with social networks. Upcoming additions include entertainment programs, multi-level communities, and crowdsourcing tools for community events and services.

"Meet-To-Earn has the power to transform our social interactions at a fundamental level. We aim to bring people together in the real world using cutting-edge technology. Our mission is to elevate interaction to a new stage by providing a platform for growth and development. We are not just creating a social network; we are building an ecosystem where every user can find their place and realize their potential, whether in business, personal relationships, or collaborative projects" - notes MEEET CEO Evgeny Gavrilin.

For more insights about MEEET, visit their "Х" account: @Meeet_app.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





