Lotus Technology to Report Unaudited First Half 2024 Financial Results on August 28, 2024

NEW YORK , Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker, today announced that it will report its unaudited first half 2024 financial results on August 28, 2024, before market opening in the United States.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 (14:00 Central European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on August 28, 2024).

There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website.

For participants who wish to view the live webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyq767ht/

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please find the registration access at : https://register.vevent.com/register/BI77b3e952ef684e7bb15b8e522e023f0b

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by Lotus Tech with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

