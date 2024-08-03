FIVE BELOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Five Below, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Five Below, Inc. (“Five Below” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Five Below securities between March 20, 2024 and July 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included Five Below’s statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, Five Below claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores. Investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores.” At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

