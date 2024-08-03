ABR INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Arbor Realty Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 30, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit. Captioned Martin v. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., No. 24-cv-05347 (E.D.N.Y.), the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit charges Arbor Realty and certain of Arbor Realty’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Arbor Realty invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The Arbor Realty class action lawsuit alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Arbor Realty’s continual claims of strong health of their loan book which materially misled and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The Arbor Realty class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Arbor Realty was being probed by federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York and that “[t]he investigators are inquiring about lending practices and the company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty stock fell 17%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Arbor Realty securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Arbor Realty class action lawsuit.

