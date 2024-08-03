SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. - PTCT

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (“PTC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTCT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PTC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2024, PTC issued a press release announcing that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use “has issued a negative opinion on the renewal of the conditional marketing authorization of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of nmDMD”, which “follows the return of the previously issued negative opinion by the European Commission (EC) for re-review.”

On this news, PTC’s stock price fell $4.08 per share, or 11.77%, to close at $30.58 per share on June 28, 2024.

