CRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Salesforce, Inc. is Under Inquiry for Securities Fraud by BFA Law; Investors that Suffered Losses are Notified to Contact the Firm (NYSE:CRM)

Why Did Salesforce’s Stock Drop?

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. In pertinent part, Salesforce’s reported $9.13 billion in revenue came in below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range and the current remaining performance obligation growth rate—a key bookings metric—came in below the company’s outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

As a result, Salesforce's stock price declined over 20% at the close of trading on May 30, 2024. BFA is investigating whether Salesforce and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors related to Salesforce’s customer buying environment and/or the company’s sales execution abilities.

