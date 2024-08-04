Global Bactericide Market Size To Worth USD 17.21 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.8%

New York, United States , Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bactericide Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.21 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the projected period.





A bactericide is any artificial or biological substance that prevents or stops the growth and spread of bacteria. In addition to being created chemically, bacteria can also be grown from natural chemicals. A class of pesticides called "biopesticides" is composed of naturally occurring materials such as bacteria, plants, minerals, and animals. But most recently created products are carbon-based, heterocyclic molecules that biodegrade spontaneously. Pesticides are essential to modern agriculture due to they increase crop yields and reduce labor costs, both of which contribute to the advancement of society. They must generally be very effective. Furthermore, a growing need to supply food to the world's expanding consumer base. Concerns about food security and quality, along with an increase in regulatory actions in the agricultural sector to promote sustainable and safe farming methods, are driving market expansion. The increasing use of bactericides to raise crop yields and quality, reduce losses due to bacterial diseases, and modify agricultural methods and technology affects the market. Furthermore, farmers worldwide will need to increase food yields, either by expanding the amount of land available for crop cultivation or by enhancing the productivity of already-existing agricultural fields through the use of fertilizer, irrigation, and cutting-edge methods like precision farming. However, the market is moderately consolidated, with a few prominent firms operating across many regions. However, one of the primary barriers to the growth of the worldwide bactericide market is the unfavorable effects of these products.

Global Bactericide Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bactericides, Amide Bactericides, Copper-Based, Dithiocarbamate, Bactericides, and Others), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), By Form (Liquid and Dry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The copper-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global bactericide market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global bactericide market is divided into bactericides, amide bactericides, copper-based, dithiocarbamate, bactericides, and others. Among these, the copper-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global bactericide market during the projected timeframe. The products are more concentrated in their active components, are easier to use, and have a longer shelf life than aqueous fungicides and bactericides. Dry bactericides do not lose formulation stability while stored for long periods or at different temperatures. Dry bacteriocide compositions also save revenue on transportation. Even though copper compounds are known for their ability to control fungus and bacteria, the copper components that are applied to plants must typically not be harmful.

The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global bactericide market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global bactericide market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits and vegetables. Among these, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global bactericide market during the projected timeframe. These crops are used to grow a wide range of fruits (like pineapples and grapes) and vegetables (like tomatoes and cabbages). Fruit and vegetable production is declining due to bacterial infestations. Therefore, crop bactericides are required for growers of fruits and vegetables. Given the large profit margins associated with fruits and vegetables, it is projected that sales of bactericides will rise. Growth companies are continuously looking for efficient agricultural inputs to increase their bactericide sales.

The liquid segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the bactericide market during the estimated period.

Based on the form, the global bactericide market is divided into dry and liquid. Among these, the liquid segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the bactericide market during the estimated period. Liquid crop bactericides are expected to become more widely used due to being very easy to apply and convenient. Due to crop bactericides are lightweight and convenient to ship in solid containers, their markets are continually expanding. Consequently, increased use of liquid crop bactericides for agricultural bactericides leads to market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global bactericide market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global bactericide market over the forecast period. Given the increased usage of crop protection products to boost crop yields, Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold a sizable portion of the market. The market is growing as a result of farmers' preferences for effective crop protection solutions and the rapidly growing population of Asia-Pacific. Countries like China and India have more and more land available for agriculture, which drives up the demand for bactericides in the area.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global bactericide market during the projected timeframe. In this region, the demand for agricultural products drives up market demand. The primary forces behind market expansion in the region are growing consumer expectations for higher-quality crops and increased awareness of the usage of bactericides and biorational fungicides to prevent bacterial infections in crop yields. Additionally, the products major players' ongoing developments led to the market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Bactericide Market include FMC Corporation, Biostadt India Limited, Aries Agro Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, Nufarm Limited, PI Industries, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, GREENCHEM BIOTECH, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Bayer CropScience AG, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Brazil approved registration for the use of FMC Corporation, a well-known worldwide agricultural sciences company, for its herbicides Azugro and Ezanya, which are meant to be applied to wheat, cotton, and tobacco crops. The herbicides Azugro and Ezanya are powered by Isoflex Active, a brand name for bixlozone owned by FMC.

