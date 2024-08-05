NUSCALE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NuScale Power Corp. on Behalf of NuScale Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NuScale Power Corp. (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SMR) on behalf of NuScale stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NuScale has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 29, 2024, Hunterbrook Media ("Hunterbrook") reported that "[t]he U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement is conducting an ‘active and ongoing' investigation into NuScale", citing the "SEC's July 24 response to an open records request obtained by Hunterbrook[.]" Although the SEC's response to Hunterbrook's request did not provide details regarding the subject of its investigation, Hunterbrook's report noted that "the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission raised significant questions about NuScale's risk mitigation plans for one of its reactor designs" and further asserted that "after a decade and a half of research and development, NuScale has yet to commercialize any reactors." On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 12.44%, to close at $9.50 per share on July 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: