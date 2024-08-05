OKX Wallet Now Integrated with FusionX Finance

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 5, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates FusionX Finance

OKX Wallet is now integrated with FusionX Finance , a native DeFi ecosystem offering an AMM and a range of innovative financial services on the Mantle Network, empowering users to optimize their cryptocurrency holdings through trading, earning, and community empowerment.

As a pioneer DeFi ecosystem on the Mantle Network, FusionX Finance provides cost-effective transactions, complete decentralization, and various earning opportunities through staking pools and yield farms. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access FusionX Finance's suite of DeFi services directly from their wallet interface, expanding their options for efficient and secure trading on the Mantle Network.

By integrating FusionX Finance, OKX Wallet enhances its ecosystem of supported decentralized applications, providing users with more opportunities to engage in DeFi activities on emerging networks. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a comprehensive Web3 gateway, offering users diverse options for managing and growing their digital assets.

