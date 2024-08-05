Meta-Xylene Market Set to Achieve USD 2.5 billion with a 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meta-xylene market (메타자일렌 시장) was projected to attain US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 2.5 billion.

The xylene, known as meta-xylene or m-xylene, has methyl groups at positions 1 and 3. This aromatic hydrocarbon is very flammable and colorless, much like the other isomers of xylene. It is sometimes referred to as 1,3-xylene or 1,3-dimethylbenzene. The main uses of meta-xylene are as an organic synthesis and dye solvent and intermediary.

Additionally, it is a non-food pesticide product's inert component. The production of polyesters, alkyd resins, pesticides, and aviation fuel are among further uses.

From mixed xylene feedstock, meta-xylene is recovered using the UOP MX Sorbex method. A mixture of aromatic isomers, such as ethyl benzene, para-, meta-, and ortho-xylenes, is referred to as mixed xylenes. P-xylene, an additional aromatic hydrocarbon that is utilized as a raw material in the large-scale synthesis of different polymers, is typically produced by isomerizing meta-xylene.

Key Findings of Market Report

Xylenes are frequently used in the production of synthetic polymers and a variety of solvents. Meta-xylene serves as a chemical intermediary for dyes and pesticides as well as being employed in the manufacturing of high-value resins. Purified isophthalic acid is made with it.

In end-use sectors, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, textiles, and healthcare, there is an increasing need for synthetic polymers. Consequently, this is boosting the market value of meta-xylene.

Good strength, resistivity, and flexibility are provided by synthetic polymers. They have a lower compression set, enhanced grip, less oil migration, and heat resistance in the automobile industry.

Market Trends For Meta-xylene

Xylenes are a necessary raw ingredient used in the production of packaging materials. The primary usage of p-xylene is in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a polymer found in many fibers, films, and plastic goods. The income from the meta-xylene market is increasing due to the increase in plastic packaging manufacture.

A paper published in the open-access journal MDPI states that, in response to the increasing demand for PET, plastic packaging output is predicted to rise from 140 million tons in 2023 to over 180 million tons in 2029.

The demand for meta-xylene in the market is being driven by the increased use of Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) coatings on automobiles and aircraft, which is increasing the production of purified isophthalic acid.

Boats, wind turbine blades, and powder coatings are other products made with UPR coatings. It is anticipated that rising maintenance and repair costs for aircraft will accelerate the expansion of the meta-xylene market in the near future.

In 2022, American Airlines expended US$ 2.68 billion on upkeep, supplies, and repairs, a 35.6% increase over 2021. In 2022, United Airlines spent US$ 2.15 billion, a 20% increase over the previous year.

Global Market for Meta-xylene: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the meta-xylene market (メタキシレン市場) growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific retained the greatest position in the meta-xylene market in 2023, according to the most recent data. The packaging industry's growth is improving the region's market dynamics. China and India are becoming more and more in need of laminates and flexible packaging, particularly PET and woven sacks.

The market share of meta-xylene in Asia Pacific is also being enhanced by an increase in demand for synthetic polymers. Because of their great strength and flexibility, synthetic polymers are widely used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and architecture.

Global Meta-xylene Market: Key Players

Principal firms involved in the global meta-xylene industry are concentrated on creating catalysts for xylene isomerization and semi-regenerative reformers.

Sulfolane is another solvent they're employing for the aromatic extraction procedure. Sulfolane is a useful solvent for eliminating acidic elements from sour natural gas, including carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide.

Vendors may expect to benefit greatly from the meta-xylene market through R&D of molecular sieves for p-xylene separation and catalysts for the disproportionation and transalkylation of toluene and Cg aromatics.

Potential for xylene isomer separations is demonstrated by carbon molecular sieve membranes made from spirobifluorene-based polymers with intrinsic microporosity under both conventional and hydrogen-added pyrolysis conditions. This implies that materials for carbon molecular sieves could be helpful for high-throughput separations.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global meta-xylene market:

LOTTE Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

InChem Holdings, Inc.

TCI Chemicals

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Vizag Chemicals

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Key Developments

With $130 million in global commerce, m-xylene ranked 3971st among all products in the world in 2022. The Observatory of Economic Complexity reports that m-xylene exports increased from US$ 125.0 Mn in 2021 to US$ 130.0 Mn in 2022.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. declared in September 2021 that it will increase the production of meta-xylenediamine (MXDA) in Europe in order to meet the growing demand in the isocyanate, epoxy, and polyamide industries.

Global Meta-xylene Market Segmentation

By Type Meta-xylene UOP Meta-xylene Sorbex Others

By Application Isophthalic Acid 2,4-xylene 2,6-xylene Solvents Others

By End-use Automotive Construction Textile Packaging Aerospace Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



