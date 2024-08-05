SMCP - Liquidity contract

Press release - Paris, August 5th, 2024

Termination and implementation of a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

On August 2nd, 2024, SMCP terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Arbitrage since November 28th, 2017.

On the termination date of this contract, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

192 555 SMCP shares

141 131, 16 euros

SMCP (ISIN Code: FR0013214145) announces that it has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with effect from August 5th, 2024 and until December 31st, 2024, and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares.

This contract has been drawn up in accordance with current regulations, and in particular AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the code of conduct of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to promote SMCP shares on Euronext Paris in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

192 555 SMCP shares

541 131,16 euros

This contract will be suspended:

in the cases provided for in article 5 of the AMF Decision;

or at the request of SMCP for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by SMCP.

In addition, this contract may be terminated at any time, by SMCP without notice, or by Rothschild Martin Maurel with one month's notice.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

