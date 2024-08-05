5th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 2nd August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,199 Lowest price per share (pence): 680.00 Highest price per share (pence): 706.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 681.6840

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 681.6840 25,199 680.00 706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 02 August 2024 08:00:22 123 706.00 XLON 00290579497TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:15:46 119 695.00 XLON 00290592568TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:17:58 121 695.00 XLON 00290595296TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:20:15 53 695.00 XLON 00290597643TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:20:15 70 695.00 XLON 00290597642TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:22:19 227 688.00 XLON 00290599682TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:24:31 234 682.00 XLON 00290602031TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:24:31 234 680.00 XLON 00290602033TRLO1 02 August 2024 08:36:23 80 681.00 XLON 00290615810TRLO1 02 August 2024 09:24:14 122 683.00 XLON 00290671371TRLO1 02 August 2024 09:24:14 246 683.00 XLON 00290671370TRLO1 02 August 2024 09:24:17 135 686.00 XLON 00290671466TRLO1 02 August 2024 09:24:18 344 686.00 XLON 00290671469TRLO1 02 August 2024 09:24:20 20 686.00 XLON 00290671519TRLO1 02 August 2024 10:24:11 622 686.00 XLON 00290742956TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:36:45 117 681.00 XLON 00290791831TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:36:45 117 681.00 XLON 00290791830TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:36:45 344 681.00 XLON 00290791829TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:36:45 8 681.00 XLON 00290791828TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:36:52 609 681.00 XLON 00290791835TRLO1 02 August 2024 11:49:00 123 681.00 XLON 00290792217TRLO1 02 August 2024 12:02:19 119 681.00 XLON 00290792893TRLO1 02 August 2024 12:02:19 239 681.00 XLON 00290792892TRLO1 02 August 2024 12:02:19 3,582 680.00 XLON 00290792891TRLO1 02 August 2024 13:31:23 114 685.00 XLON 00290795389TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:03:25 118 683.00 XLON 00290797269TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:03:25 118 683.00 XLON 00290797268TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:03:26 244 681.00 XLON 00290797271TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:43:35 115 682.00 XLON 00290799356TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:43:35 42 683.00 XLON 00290799357TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:45:09 10,000 682.00 XLON 00290799525TRLO1 02 August 2024 14:49:07 22 682.00 XLON 00290799951TRLO1 02 August 2024 15:12:28 6,418 680.00 XLON 00290801834TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970