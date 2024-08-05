5th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|2nd August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|25,199
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|680.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|706.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|681.6840
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|681.6840
|25,199
|680.00
|706.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|02 August 2024 08:00:22
|123
|706.00
|XLON
|00290579497TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:15:46
|119
|695.00
|XLON
|00290592568TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:17:58
|121
|695.00
|XLON
|00290595296TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:20:15
|53
|695.00
|XLON
|00290597643TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:20:15
|70
|695.00
|XLON
|00290597642TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:22:19
|227
|688.00
|XLON
|00290599682TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:24:31
|234
|682.00
|XLON
|00290602031TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:24:31
|234
|680.00
|XLON
|00290602033TRLO1
|02 August 2024 08:36:23
|80
|681.00
|XLON
|00290615810TRLO1
|02 August 2024 09:24:14
|122
|683.00
|XLON
|00290671371TRLO1
|02 August 2024 09:24:14
|246
|683.00
|XLON
|00290671370TRLO1
|02 August 2024 09:24:17
|135
|686.00
|XLON
|00290671466TRLO1
|02 August 2024 09:24:18
|344
|686.00
|XLON
|00290671469TRLO1
|02 August 2024 09:24:20
|20
|686.00
|XLON
|00290671519TRLO1
|02 August 2024 10:24:11
|622
|686.00
|XLON
|00290742956TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:36:45
|117
|681.00
|XLON
|00290791831TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:36:45
|117
|681.00
|XLON
|00290791830TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:36:45
|344
|681.00
|XLON
|00290791829TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:36:45
|8
|681.00
|XLON
|00290791828TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:36:52
|609
|681.00
|XLON
|00290791835TRLO1
|02 August 2024 11:49:00
|123
|681.00
|XLON
|00290792217TRLO1
|02 August 2024 12:02:19
|119
|681.00
|XLON
|00290792893TRLO1
|02 August 2024 12:02:19
|239
|681.00
|XLON
|00290792892TRLO1
|02 August 2024 12:02:19
|3,582
|680.00
|XLON
|00290792891TRLO1
|02 August 2024 13:31:23
|114
|685.00
|XLON
|00290795389TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:03:25
|118
|683.00
|XLON
|00290797269TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:03:25
|118
|683.00
|XLON
|00290797268TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:03:26
|244
|681.00
|XLON
|00290797271TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:43:35
|115
|682.00
|XLON
|00290799356TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:43:35
|42
|683.00
|XLON
|00290799357TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:45:09
|10,000
|682.00
|XLON
|00290799525TRLO1
|02 August 2024 14:49:07
|22
|682.00
|XLON
|00290799951TRLO1
|02 August 2024 15:12:28
|6,418
|680.00
|XLON
|00290801834TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970