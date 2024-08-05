Frozen Pasta Market Size Worth $3,064.54 Million by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global frozen pasta market is expected to grow from USD 1,742.20 Million in 2023 to USD 3,064.54 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



The market is growing due to a surge in consumer preference and lifestyle, which has broadly become convenience driven. Also, innovation in the food processing sector is further fueling the growth of the market. Based on one of the surveys in the US, around 38% to 40% of grocery shopping consists of frozen food. Also, many shoppers consider frozen food to be a better-for-you product option.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Frozen Pasta market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In May 2024: Bertolli came up with five new Italian frozen dishes: Chicken Alfredo, which is a creamy dish with tender chicken; Chicken Parmigiana Penne, which is a combination of breaded chicken with pasta in tomato sauce; Meatball Rigatoni which has juicy meatballs with sauce and pasta, Arancini Parmesan which is a rice ball having crispy exterior and cheesy centre and Toasted Ravioli Three Cheese that has crunchy outside and cheesy filling inside. These launches of new frozen products eventually helped the organization gain a share of the Frozen Pasta market.



Market Growth & Trends



The need for quick and easy meal choices because of busy lifestyles drives the market. Also, frozen food has a longer shelf life and is easy to prepare; thus, frozen pasta has become a consumer choice. It is making frozen food an important part of daily diet worldwide, particularly in European countries. Hence, the busy lifestyle has led the food-producing sector to focus on new products that meet the demand of consumers, which eventually drives the frozen pasta market. Frozen pasta is very commonly found in the frozen food section of grocery stores. This frozen pasta varies from ravioli to lasagna. Hence, the shift in lifestyle and time constraints are creating the demand for frozen food market, which eventually is driving the Frozen Pasta market. It has been observed that there is a substantial increase in grocery prices globally, and hence, the preference is shifting towards frozen food. Consumers prefer frozen food as a cost-saving preference. The demand for frozen food is growing more than fresh food in the supermarket because of affordability and longer shelf life. Also, the cost of living has increased, and hence, there is a requirement for brands that are producing more budget-friendly products. The demand for pasta is growing as manufacturers focus on developing products that cater to healthy and gluten-free lifestyles. Frozen pasta provides many advantages, like good quality, ease of accessibility, and longer shelf life. Also, many food service organizations focus on product diversification, including frozen food products. Moreover, the demand for convenience food has been growing due to fast-emerging cafes, restaurants, and coffee shops that focus on offering instant delicacies. Fresh frozen pasta preference is growing as it is considered a good option for people who are looking for nutritious meals. Dried pasta loses some of its nutrients in the drying process, but fresh, frozen pasta has all the vitamins and minerals it needs. Moreover, frozen pasta is also considered a good protein and fibre source, which is crucial for a healthy diet. These factors are driving the market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Key Findings



• In 2023, the filled Pasta segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.13% and market revenue of USD 1,082.43 Million.



The type segment is divided into filled pasta and not filled pasta. In 2023, the filled Pasta segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.13% and market revenue of USD 1,082.43 Million. This significant market share is attributed to the broad sales of stuffed pasta in the retail sector.



• In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.46% and market revenue of USD 1,140.44 Million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.46% and market revenue of USD 1,140.44 Million. This market share is attributed to the maximum availability of Frozen Pasta in the grocery stores.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Frozen Pasta Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global Frozen Pasta industry, with a market share of 45.21% and a market value of around USD 787.65 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the highest pasta production in the region. Italy is the leader in global consumption, production, and export. In Europe, pasta is cooked and preferred in many ways, and Gen Z and Millennials broadly prefer it.



Key players operating in the global Frozen Pasta market are:



• Bertolli

• Conagra

• Dr. Oetker

• Amy's Kitchen, Inc

• Bernatello's

• Südzucker Group

• Palermo Villa

• Birds Eye

• General Mills

• Nestle SA



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Frozen Pasta market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Frozen Pasta Market by Type:



• Filled Pasta

• Not Filled Pasta



Global Frozen Pasta Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



About the report:



The global Frozen Pasta market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



