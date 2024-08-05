



Press Release no. 07/2024

cBrain Signs Contract on Ambitious AI Transformation Project in the UAE





Copenhagen, August 5, 2024





cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has signed a contract to enter a new partnership, supporting an agency in the United Arab Emirates with their AI-driven digital transformation. For cBrain, this is an important next step in the Emirates, initiating the first project within the area of climate software for government.

Denmark ranks number one in the United Nations global e-government index, and as a leading supplier to the Danish government, cBrain has provided the core digital platform for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency based on F2. cBrain thereby brings both solid experience in government digitization and insight into government processes related to climate action and the environment.

As part of the partnership, cBrain offers advice and digital solutions related to business transformation across organizational development, business model, operations, and service delivery, with a special focus on fully exploiting the opportunities offered by AI.

cBrain is at the forefront of using AI for government. Fully integrated with the F2 digital platform, cBrain offers generic standard modules like the F2 AI-assistant module as well as process-specific AI functionality, such as AI functions trained to support environmental regulation and permitting.

For cBrain, the contract supports the continued success of implementing the growth plan by reusing Danish government experiences internationally with a special focus on climate software, while building partnerships.









Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

