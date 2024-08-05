Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 31

5 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 31

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement12,962,254202.16012,620,450,838
29/07/202475,000210.903915,817,793
30/07/202440,000210.92948,437,176
31/07/202487,093211.979318,461,913
01/08/2024199,618208.020941,524,716
02/08/2024285,000202.206657,628,881
Total accumulated over week 31686,711206.5942141,870,479
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme13,648,965202.38322,762,321,316

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.58% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

