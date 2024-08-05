Global Pork Meat Market to Reach US$ 352.17 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.87%

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pork Meat Market Forecast Report By Consuming Countries, Producing Countries, Importing Countries, Exporting Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pork Meat Market is positioned for impressive growth, with projections to expand from US$ 250.23 billion in 2023 to US$ 352.17 billion by 2032. The market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.87% between 2024 and 2032.

Factors such as evolving consumer preferences, increased disposable incomes, and advancements in pork production technologies are reshaping the pork meat industry landscape.

Pork meat continues to be a major source of protein consumed globally, reflecting a variety of culinary traditions and consumption patterns. Changes in dietary preferences, socio-economic shifts, and cultural influences are key drivers of the market's buoyancy. The global demographic's rising demand for pork products is bolstered by the increasing recognition of pork's nutritional value, including its high protein content and essential vitamins and minerals.

Production Dynamics and Trade Policies



Efficient production practices and the cost of feed ingredients such as corn and soybeans significantly influence the global pork market. Technological advancements in farming are increasing productivity, while disease outbreaks present potential threats to production stability. Governmental trade policies and international relations also play a pivotal role in shaping the market, affecting both the import and export dimensions of the industry.

North America as a Major Pork Market



North America is a prominent player in the pork meat market, marked by high consumption rates and diversity in product offerings. The region's stable production capacity, alongside sustained demand from retail and food service sectors, underscores its crucial position in the global pork industry dynamics.

Leading Industry Participants



The landscape of suppliers shaping the pork meat market sees the dominance of several key companies. The likes of JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Danish Crown Group, Vion Food Group, WH Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, and Muyuan Foods are some of the significant players contributing to the industry's growth through substantial market activities and strategic initiatives.

Company Developments



Recent advancements include HERDEZ® brand's introduction of new flavors to its line of Mexican refrigerated entrées, and Smithfield Europe's acquisition of Goodies Meat Production SRL. These developments are indicators of an industrious market environment where innovation and strategic market positioning are vital.

Consumption, Production, and Trade Breakdown



The report provides a granular analysis with market breakups from various perspectives, covering consuming, producing, importing, and exporting countries, which offers a comprehensive view of the global pork meat market. This dynamic market is expected to continue to evolve, as it plays an essential role in the food industry and is a pivotal contributor to the global agricultural economy.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $250.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $352.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

JBS S.A

Tyson Foods

Pilgrim's pride corporation

Danish crown group

Vion Food Group

WH Group

Hormel Foods Corporation

Muyuan Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/517g6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment