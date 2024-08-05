Anti-Aging Products - Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Discover the Emerging Trends and Major Player Strategies Driving the Market to Total $60 Billion Revenue

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anti-Aging Products is estimated at US$41.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the anti-aging products market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing aging population and a heightened focus on personal grooming and appearance are primary drivers. Secondly, rising disposable incomes and higher spending on luxury and premium skincare products are fueling market growth. Thirdly, advancements in biotechnology and dermatological research are resulting in more effective and safer anti-aging formulations.

Furthermore, the popularity of social media and beauty influencers is significantly influencing consumer purchasing decisions. Lastly, the growing trend towards natural and organic products is leading to the development of new and innovative anti-aging solutions that cater to health-conscious consumers.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anti-Wrinkle Products segment, which is expected to reach US$24.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $13.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $4.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 888 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

Competition

Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Anti-aging Products Market

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe Anti-aging Products

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

Dark Spot Removal Products: Sunkissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils

Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care

New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects

An Insight into Renowned Anti-Aging Treatments

New Anti-aging Technologies Drive Market Growth

Five Emerging Anti-Aging Targets

A Review of Popular Anti-Aging Creams

Current Advances of Nanocarrier Technology-Based Active Cosmetic Ingredients for Beauty Applications

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Lack of Acceptance of Aging and its Effects on Skin Offers Opportunities for the Anti-Aging Products Market

Select Anti-aging Skincare Products

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

