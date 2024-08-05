Connected Logistics Market to Register Soaring Growth at 34.28% CAGR - Global Market Analysis by Mode of Transportation, Type of Logistics, and Region, with Strategic Assessments of ~25 Companies

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The connected logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 138.65 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.28% during the forecast period. The market is driven by effective management of temperature-sensitive products, increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption, and increasing need to enhance visibility and control in supply chain systems.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems as one of the prime reasons driving the connected logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, use of cloud computing and supply chain analytics and innovations in mobile technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The connected logistics market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

By Type

Software services

IT services

Hardware services

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected logistics market vendors.

Also, the connected logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture PLC

Amazon.com Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

ORBCOMM Inc.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Thales Group

