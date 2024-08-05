Contact Center Analytics Market Outlook 2024-2030: AI-Driven Insights Setting the Stage for Strong Growth, with Global Market Revenue Totalling $4.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contact Center Analytics is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the contact center analytics market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, an increased emphasis on customer experience management, and the proliferation of multichannel customer interactions. Technological improvements have greatly enhanced the capabilities of analytics software, making it more powerful and accessible to a wider range of businesses. The shift towards customer-centric business models has also fueled demand for analytics, as companies seek to gain a competitive edge by offering superior customer service.



Additionally, the growth of digital communication channels has increased the complexity of customer interactions, necessitating sophisticated tools that can seamlessly integrate and analyze data across these varied platforms. Furthermore, the rise of remote work models has underscored the need for cloud-based analytics solutions that provide flexibility and scalability. These drivers collectively propel the market forward, underscoring the critical role of analytics in the modern contact center.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Contact Center Analytics Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.4%. The Contact Center Analytics Services segment is also set to grow at 17.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $564.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.6% CAGR to reach $834.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

x, Inc.

CallMiner, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Servion Global Solutions

Verint Systems, Inc.

