Understanding Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Asia-Pacific: 2-Day Training Course (Online) October 8-9, 2024 - RPPV (QPPV), PSMF, RMP, and Other Related Regulations

Pharmacovigilance regulations in Asia are dynamic and fast-changing. As the Asia-Pacific region becomes increasingly important for pharmaceutical companies, it's vital to ensure compliance and safety by staying informed of the latest regulatory developments.
This two-day pharmacovigilance webinar has been designed to provide a comprehensive guide to compliance in this geographic region. It will provide an ideal opportunity to keep up-to-date with the latest Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GVP) and post market PV operations in China, and post-market pharmacovigilance regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia.
A panel of experts from this region will provide an overview of Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and discuss pharmacovigilance-related requirements. Gain key takeaways to better understand the new GVP regulations and pharmacovigilance compliance in these countries.
Benefits of Attending
- Gain a comprehensive overview of Pharmacovigilance regulations in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia
- Stay updated with the latest Pharmacovigilance regulations in these countries
- Enhance your Pharmacovigilance-related knowledge and skills
- Understand the local requirements for RPPV (QPPV), PSMF, RMP, and other related regulations in each of these countries
Certifications
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This webinar is intended for anyone involved in and interested in Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GVP) and the daily practice of pharmacovigilance, including:
- Professionals working in pharmacovigilance departments
- Drug safety specialists
- Adverse reaction monitoring professionals
- R&D professionals
- Regulatory affairs specialists
- Pharmaceutical physicians
Agenda
Day 1
Pharmacovigilance in China - GVP Overview
An Overview of China Pharmacovigilance
- Annual report of China's national ADR monitoring
- China PV concept
- PV development in China
- Competent authorities
- National systems introduction
China GVP 2021 Introduction and Requirements
- Quality management: PV system, quality objective, QA system, QC indicators
- Organizational structure, personnel, resources: RPPV (QPPV), PV department
- Monitor and report: data collection, ICSR case processing, report submission, literature search
- Risk identification and evaluation: incl. PSUR/PBRER, post-marketing safety study
- Risk control: risk control measures, risk communication, PV plan (RMP)
- Documentation, record and data management: incl. PSMF
- PV annual report
- Brief introduction of clinical PV requirements
Best Practices for Compliance with China's GVP Requirements
- 4 key tips
- 4 key pitfalls
- Authority inspection
- Q&A
Post-Market PV Operation
PV Operation - Individual Case Study Reports (ICSR)
- ICSR Overview
- Adverse Events Collection, Processing, and Submission to Regulatory Authorities
- National ADR Monitoring System Report Submission demonstration
Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR)/PBRER
- Structures and contents
- Timelines
Day 2
Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia
Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Malaysia
- Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Malaysia and Legal Basis
- Pharmacovigilance system
- Responsibilities of MAH, Responsible Person for PV (RPPV), Record Retention
- Managing ADR/AEFI reports
- Collection, Validation of reports, ADR reporting systems, Timeframes, and Submission requirements
- Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)
- Overview, Format & content of PBRER, Submission requirements, Annexes
- Risk Management Plans (RMPs)
- Objective, Structure, Submission requirements, Risk Minimisation activities
- Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)
- Objective, Format & content of PSMF, Annexes
- Emerging Safety issues, Safety evaluation by NPRA, Safety communications
- Audits & Inspections
Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore
- Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Singapore and Legal Basis
- Responsibilities of the Company
- Adverse Event reporting
- Reporting requirements, Records, Special situation reporting
- Risk Management Plans
- Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities
- Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)
- Reporting requirements
- Actions taken by Regulatory Authorities
Pharmacovigilance Regulations in the Philippines
- Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in the Philippines and Legal Basis
- Pharmacovigilance system
- QPPV
- Records of PV
- Reporting of Adverse Reactions
- Timeframes, Reporting requirements
- Significant safety Information
- Risk Management Plan (RMP)
- Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities
- Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)
- Reporting requirements, Format & contents
- Actions taken by other national drug authorities
- PV inspections
Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Australia
- Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Australia
- Pharmacovigilance system
- QPPVA and Australian PV contact person
- APSS (Australian Pharmacovigilance System Summary)
- DAEN Database
- Reporting of Adverse Reactions
- Timeframes, Reporting requirements.
- Significant safety issues
- Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Australia Specific Annex (ASA)
- Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities
- Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSUR)
- Reporting requirements, Format & contents
- Actions taken by other HA's.
- PV inspections and Pharmacovigilance inspection program (PVIP)
