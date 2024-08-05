Jackson Square Properties and Russell Square Secure Entitlements for Delta Shores Development in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell Square, in partnership with Jackson Square Properties, is excited to announce that entitlements for Phase 1 of the Delta Shores development in Sacramento have been secured. This milestone paves the way for a significant new residential community in the Airport Meadowview area.



Upon completion, Delta Shores will feature 576 apartments across 21 residential buildings and two clubhouses. Designed by Jackson Square Properties in conjunction with DAHLIN Architecture, the buildings will range from three to four stories, combining modern aesthetics with functional living spaces. Russell Square will serve as the General Contractor for the project, ensuring high-quality construction and timely completion.

Phase 1 will introduce 232 units within eight residential buildings, alongside a comprehensive amenities center that includes a golf simulator, pool, equipment room, and bathhouse. Phase 2 will seamlessly follow, adding 344 units in thirteen residential buildings and a second clubhouse, further enhancing the community's appeal.

The 3-4 story buildings are crafted in a transitional contemporary style, featuring pitched roofs with vibrant hues and flat-roofed bays clad in warm wood-like ceramic tiles. The amenities center will offer spaces for community gatherings, productive work environments, and leisure activities.

Delta Shores plans to utilize SMUD’s Neighborhood SolarShares program, which will provide 100% clean solar energy to all apartments within the development. This community solar program allows developers to offer the benefits of solar power without the need for rooftop installations. The Wildflower Solar farm will support SMUD’s renewable energy and carbon reduction goals, generating enough clean energy to meet the annual electricity needs of 2,624 homes in Northern California.

"We are incredibly excited about the Delta Shores project," said Courtney Blair, Director of Business Development at Russell Square. "Securing entitlements for Phase 1 is a significant step forward. Our partnership with Jackson Square Properties and the innovative designs from DAHLIN Architecture are integral to realizing this development."

Construction on Delta Shores is slated to begin in the fall of 2024, with completion expected in late 2026. "Our vision for Delta Shores is to create a harmonious blend of modern living and community-centric design," added Blair. "Delta Shores will be a place where residents can connect, thrive, and call home.” For more information about the Delta Shores project and other Russell Square developments, please visit www.russellsquareinc.com.

About Russell Square

Russell Square is a multi-state developer and licensed general contractor specializing in multifamily development. With a focus on collaboration, vertical integration, legacy, and value, Russell Square is dedicated to creating communities that stand the test of time. Our portfolio spans several states and includes over 2,300 apartments currently in development and construction.