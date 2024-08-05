Global Egg Powder Market is Projected to Generate a Revenue of US$ 3.48 billion by 2034 – Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD , Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report compiled by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR, revenue from the Global Egg Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 1.92 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Egg powder's ability to provide the necessary functional qualities and nutritional benefits in various products makes it appropriate for usage in a wide range of food and beverage applications. Egg powder is being more commonly used in baked goods since it works as a blending agent to improve the structure and texture of foods such as cakes, muffins, and breads, among others. Additionally, egg powder increases the dough's flexibility and necessary texture in processes including making pasta and noodles. Because of its health advantages, egg powder is a popular choice for both consumers and food production companies.

The North American region holds a significant revenue share of the global market due to the growing use of egg powder in several industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. Because of the expanding food processing sector in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, East Asia also accounts for a sizeable share of global revenue.





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for egg powder is projected to reach US$ 3.48 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold 24.4% of the global market share in 2024.

The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 397.6 million by 2034.

Demand for egg powder from the food sector is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1.59 billion by 2034.

The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The market in China is forecasted to reach US$ 394 million by the end of 2034.

Based on product types, whole egg powder is expected to hold 46.3% of the global market share in 2024.

“Individuals involved in sports and exercise are incorporating egg powder into their diets for its nutritional benefits. Ongoing improvements in food processing technologies are enhancing production efficiency and quality, which is a significant market trend,” reports a Fact.MR analyst

Growing Popularity of Whole Egg Powder

Whole egg powder is gaining popularity over other types due to its versatility and nutritional advantages. Since whole egg powder contains both egg whites and yolks in their natural proportions, it can be used in place of fresh eggs in a variety of culinary applications.

Producers seeking dependable ingredient solutions find it appealing since it consistently delivers flavor, color, and functionality in baking, cooking, and food processing. Whole egg powder also appeals to consumers who are concerned about their health because it retains essential ingredients including proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Key Market Players Driving the Egg Powder Market

The key market players studied in the report include Rose Acre Farms; Wulro BV; Sanovo Egg Group; Ovostar Union N.V.; Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.; Agroholding Avangard; Ballas Egg; Farm Pride Food Ltd.; Interovo Egg Group BV and, Adriaan Goede BV.

Egg Powder Industry News

Food equipment businesses are introducing low-cost spray drying technologies, making the egg powder industry more competitive. Major market participants are differentiating themselves by expanding their product offerings while keeping high quality and nutrition standards. This emphasis on innovation is critical as businesses seek to differentiate themselves in a rapidly evolving and competitive market.





In July 2023, Adequate Foods introduced a novel product that combined 500 grams of egg white meringue powder and egg yolk powder. This adaptable solution is intended to be healthy, user-friendly, and appropriate for all age groups, making it great for both novice bakers and experienced chefs. The product contains precisely calibrated proportions of powdered egg white and yolk for a variety of baking applications and use cutting-edge technology to create faultless, fluffy meringues.

In 2022, Sanovo Technology Group introduced an upgraded egg-cracking machine under the BreakerPro brand, which includes a newly positioned yolk cup and food-grade polyethylene cups for increased efficiency and power savings, as well as an optional egg recovery device to gather egg white hangers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the egg powder market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, egg powder mix), distribution channel (direct, indirect), and end use (food, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals & pharma, animal feed & pet food, HoReCa, household), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key role of egg powder in improving dough flexibility and texture in pasta preparation and noodle production boosting its sales, reports Fact.MR.

