PROVOKE SOLUTIONS APPOINTS FORMER META VISIONARY HARPER CARROLL AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provoke Solutions , a leading provider of innovative AI-driven solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Harper Carroll as strategic advisor. Carroll is a rising star in the artificial intelligence and machine learning community following her tenure at Meta, where she spearheaded groundbreaking projects in misinformation mitigation and augmented reality.

As a software engineer and educator, Carroll excels in demystifying complex AI and ML concepts for a broad audience. She holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in computer science with a specialization in AI from Stanford University. Her professional journey includes pivotal roles at Meta (formerly Facebook), where she developed an emotional well-being product for AR devices and built a machine learning system to detect and mitigate misinformation and protect vulnerable communities, which was applied globally.

“Harper’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of AI and ML make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Andy Lin, CEO of Provoke Solutions. “Her insights and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the needs of our clients.”

Carroll expressed her enthusiasm about joining the team, stating, “I thrive on pushing the boundaries of what AI and ML can achieve. Provoke Solutions is at the forefront of innovation, and I am excited to help shape the future of AI-driven solutions.”

Harper Carroll’s appointment underscores Provoke Solutions’ dedication to recruiting top-tier talent, ensuring a sustained competitive edge in the dynamic landscape of emerging technologies.

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke Solutions is a leading software development company with over 100 employees across four global offices. Founded 23 years ago, it excels in accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, generative AI, blockchain, and augmented/virtual reality. Provoke has a proven track record of excellence as a Microsoft Gold Partner and three-time Microsoft New Zealand Partner of the Year and has helped over 550 clients deliver exceptional digital experiences for employees, customers, and the future.