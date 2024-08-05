Fierce Biotech Names Recludix Pharma a “Fierce 15” Biotech Company of 2024

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in discovery of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease and cancer, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2024’s “Fierce 15” biotechnology companies. The annual special report features the most innovative and promising biotechnology companies in the industry.



“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected as a Fierce 15 biotech company for 2024,” said Nancy Whiting, PharmD, president and CEO of Recludix. “It truly has been a transformative time for Recludix. We are the first company to successfully drug SH2 domains, exciting targets that are critical in mediating protein-to-protein interactions in many diseases. Our innovative oral small molecule inhibitors are based on our proprietary platform, which integrates custom DNA-encoded libraries, parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. This cutting-edge platform led to a strategic collaboration with Sanofi to advance a novel oral STAT6 inhibitor in multiple immunological and inflammatory indications, which included a total of $125 million in near-term payments and more than $1.2 billion in potential future milestones, while having an option to participate in an equal profit-sharing arrangement in the U.S. Additionally, we have identified highly potent, selective and orally bioavailable STAT3 inhibitors in our wholly-owned STAT3 program. We are excited to advance these molecules towards the clinic, as STAT6 and STAT3 activation is found in multiple disease pathways.”

Recludix’s lead programs include oral inhibitors of STAT6 and STAT3. STAT6 is a key nodal transcription factor that selectively mediates downstream signaling of IL-4 and IL-13, dominant and central cytokines in the pathophysiology of Th2 inflammatory diseases. A STAT6 inhibitor offers the potential for a novel, first-in-class, targeted oral therapy for patients in the treatment of Th2-mediated inflammatory dermatologic and respiratory diseases. Recludix is the first company known to have been able to create an oral, reversible small molecule STAT6 inhibitor. Data from a preclinical murine asthma model showed that prophylactic treatment with a STAT6 inhibitor reduced pathogenic immune cell infiltration and IgE levels, resulting in improvements in lung function and histopathology.

A selective, oral STAT3 inhibitor has the potential to provide an attractive alternative to JAK/TYK2 inhibitors and biologics for multiple inflammatory diseases. Recludix has presented data demonstrating that its oral STAT3 inhibitor can drive differentiated efficacy and safety in preclinical models of Th17-mediated dermatologic inflammation, including in a preclinical model of psoriasis where its efficacy was comparable to an anti-IL-17A biologic.

“For the past 22 years, we have evaluated hundreds of companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. Our selection process considers various factors, including technological robustness, strategic partnerships, venture support and market positioning,” said Ayla Ellison, editor-in-chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “This report highlights innovation and creativity amid intense competition.”

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories.

About Recludix

Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) proteins where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as numerous cancer types. The company has a strategic partnership with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor. Recludix is also advancing STAT3 inhibitors for Th17-mediated I&I diseases, as well as additional programs. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com .

