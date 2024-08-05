Chlorine Disinfectant Sales Set to Total USD 5145.8 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Reliable Solutions for Wastewater Treatment | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorine disinfectant market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 3159.1 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Worldwide sales of chlorine disinfectants are set to total USD 5145.8 million by 2034.



The demand for chlorine disinfectants is increasing due to rising public awareness about sanitation and hygiene, particularly in developing nations. Government regulations for water quality and the growing healthcare sector worldwide require proper disinfection practices. Chlorine's effectiveness in eliminating pathogens like parasites, bacteria, and viruses makes it an essential chemical for providing safe drinking water.

The chlorine disinfectant industry is also influenced by increasing industrial activities, including pulp and paper manufacturing, textile bleaching, and food and beverage production. As developing countries invest in infrastructure and improved water treatment facilities, demand for chlorine disinfectants is expected to surge.

Sustainability is becoming a priority, with manufacturers developing eco-friendly products and processes. On-site generation of chlorine disinfectants reduces transportation risks and enables regulated applications, thereby pushing demand.

The ever-increasing population, escalating industrial activities, and high demand for clean water are some of the vital factors that are expected to spur the sales in this market. As chlorine-based disinfectants are capable of deactivating pathogenic microorganisms that are often found in water, their demand is projected to surge in the assessment period.

These products help in preventing chronic waterborne diseases by stopping the movement of unsafe microorganisms through drinking water distribution systems. To make water safe for human consumption, government bodies of various countries are implementing strict norms for encouraging the usage of CIO2 disinfectants.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

“On-site generation of chlorine disinfectants is gaining traction owing to its sustainable benefits and demand-based production. Key players in emerging countries are expected to offer new disinfectants at competitive rates to gain a high share.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Why is the Healthcare Industry Exhibiting High Demand for Water Sanitizing Tablets?

Water sanitizing tablets, such as chlorine disinfectants are gaining immense popularity in the global healthcare sector. These are considered to aid in providing safe water for bathing, drinking, and other hospital-related necessities.

Hospital kitchens and cafeterias are expected to rely on these products to remove harmful food-borne bacteria, namely, Salmonella and E. coli from food arrangement surfaces. Chlorine disinfectants are projected to gain momentum in the near future as their usage in medical research laboratories and bleaching and cleaning workstations is increasing at a steady pace.

Sustainability Trends Shaping the Future of the Chlorine Disinfectant Industry

The chlorine disinfectant industry is increasingly under pressure to adopt sustainable practices. To address this, manufacturers are implementing precise dosing techniques and advanced monitoring systems, which help minimize the excessive use of chlorine and reduce the formation of disinfection byproducts (DBPs). This move not only ensures the effective disinfection of water but also mitigates the environmental impact associated with chlorine use. Furthermore, there is a growing interest in alternative disinfectants like ozone and chlorine dioxide, which produce fewer DBPs. However, these alternatives often necessitate infrastructure upgrades, posing additional challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Another notable trend is the on-site generation of chlorine disinfectants, which is becoming more popular as it eliminates emissions associated with transportation and allows for more efficient, real-time use of the germicide. This method also benefits from advancements in membrane technologies, which concentrate brine solutions and reduce the energy required for chlorine production. Additionally, the industry is exploring ways to reuse water utilized in chlorine production, thereby decreasing freshwater consumption. These initiatives are pivotal in steering the chlorine disinfectant sector toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the chlorine disinfectant industry, including 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Procter and Gamble, VWR International, LLC, and Achlor Chemical Ltd., are working on innovations to create user-friendly and safer chlorine delivery systems. These companies are also exploring chlorine dioxide or electrochlorination for disinfection with less harmful byproducts.

A few players are expanding their reach beyond traditional markets, particularly in developing countries with growing concerns about waterborne diseases due to rapid urbanization. Companies are also researching methods to reduce the formation of disinfection byproducts (DBPs) and seeking sustainable ways to reduce the environmental impact of chlorine manufacturing. They are further offering customized chlorine disinfection systems to meet specific industry requirements.

Industry Updates-

Ecolab , headquartered in Minnesota, is a well-known global sustainability business that offers services and solutions to protect people and life-sustaining resources, including water, hygiene, and infection control. Ecolab is selected to enhance food safety, maintain hygienic and secure surroundings, and optimize water and energy consumption because of its extensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and first-rate service.

, headquartered in Minnesota, is a well-known global sustainability business that offers services and solutions to protect people and life-sustaining resources, including water, hygiene, and infection control. Ecolab is selected to enhance food safety, maintain hygienic and secure surroundings, and optimize water and energy consumption because of its extensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and first-rate service. The Bhopal-based company Hind Pharma is a well-known producer of pills for water purification. Topical medications, other generic medications, and healthcare and hygiene items are all part of its specialist production line. In addition, the business provides contract manufacturing, private label manufacture, institutional supply, disaster relief supply, and direct and indirect exports.

Leading Chlorine Disinfectant Players

3M Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Procter and Gamble

Clorox Company

Ecolab

Hind Pharma

Chemtex Speciality Ltd.

Nyco Products Company

Deluxe Chemicals

VWR International, LLC

Achlor Chemical Ltd.





Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

Based on form, the sector is divided into solid/granular, liquid, and gas.

By Application:

Chlorine disinfectants have applications in drinking water, swimming pool water, industrial wastewater, textile bleaching, hospitals, and others.

By Region:

The sector is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

