Sound Level Meters Market to Reach $2.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sound Level Meters Market by Type (Ordinary Sound Level Meters and Precision Sound Level Meters), and Application (Factories and Enterprises, Environment Protection, Transportation, Research and Development and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the sound level meters market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth



The market for sound level meters has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increased demand for reliable real-time noise measurement in a variety of applications. They are essential tools for controlling and monitoring noise pollution, ensuring compliance with environmental rules and protecting public health. Market expansion is primarily driven by urbanization and industrialization, which results in higher sound levels within cities and industrial zones, as well as stricter noise control rules imposed by governments and regulatory bodies across the globe. Furthermore, technical improvements such as digital sound level meters with improved accuracy and connection drive market expansion. Moreover, the ongoing move toward smart cities and Internet of Things (IoT) integration has given rise to opportunities for sophisticated noise monitoring systems. Finally, increasing attention to healthier living environments and better workplace safety underscores the importance of sound level meters.

Segment Highlights

By type, the precision sound level meters segment dominated the market in 2023, due to their superior accuracy, advanced features, and compliance with stringent industry standards. These meters are essential in research and development, enabling precise measurements for acoustic analysis, product development, and noise control. The integration of digital technologies and real-time data processing capabilities enhances their functionality, making them indispensable in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the increase in demand for high-fidelity sound systems and home theaters drives the adoption of precision sound level meters in consumer electronics, thereby expanding their market share.



By application, the factories and enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to heightened focus on worker safety and health. Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) remains a prevalent occupational hazard in industrial settings, prompting businesses to invest in sound level meters to monitor and mitigate high-intensity sounds. The implementation of stringent workplace safety regulations and the rise in emphasis on creating safer working environments drive the demand for these instruments. In addition, the trend toward smart factories and the integration of IoT in industrial operations are creating new opportunities for next generation noise monitoring systems.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in the sound level meter market in 2023 due to its well-established industrial sectors, stringent noise regulations, and a strong emphasis on worker safety. The region's mature infrastructure and technological advancements provide a favorable environment for the adoption of sound-level meters across various industries. The rise in urbanization and industrial activities has led to increased noise pollution, prompting greater investments in noise monitoring and control measures. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the health impacts of noise pollution and the implementation of comprehensive environmental regulations are significant growth factors.

Key Players:

Brüel & Kjær

Cirrus Research plc

Casella CEL

NTi Audio

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

3M

Larson Davis

Svantek

Extech Instruments

Pulsar Instruments



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sound level meters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:

On June 15, 2023, Cirrus Research plc launched the doseBadge5, a wireless noise dosimeter with no cables or displays, designed for personal noise exposure monitoring. The doseBadge5 offers multi-channel measurement, 1:1 octave band filter, scheduled measurement timers, and tamper-proof data logging, ensuring accurate and reliable measurement data for occupational noise assessments.

On June 20, 2023, Brüel & Kjær announced a strategic partnership with a leading software company, integrating their sound and vibration analysis tools with advanced data analytics capabilities. This collaboration aims to improve decision-making processes across various industries, leveraging data-driven insights for noise and vibration control.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sound level meters market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing sound level meters market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sound level meters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Sound Level Meters Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Sound Level Meters Market Key Segments:

By Type



Ordinary Sound Level Meters

Precision Sound Level Meters

By Application



Factories and Enterprises

Environment Protection

Transportation

Research and Development

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

