Mage Data™, the premier provider of Data Privacy and Security Solutions, has joined forces with Persistent Systems to reach diverse customers across domains

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data™ today announced a Global Systems Integrator partnership with Persistent, a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader that provides digital business transformation services to strengthen the outreach of Mage Data™ product offerings.



“As one of the industry leaders in Data Security solutions, it gives us great pleasure to join forces with Mage Data™– A market leader in solving sensitive data challenges for enterprises,” said William Eliah, Global Director, Data Security Practice, Persistent. “Together we are collaborating to strengthen the Data Security services portfolio for Persistent which will help our clients across industries. Regulatory Compliance, Test Data Management, Cross Border Data Sharing, Enterprise Security are some complex use cases that Mage Data™ addresses for Enterprises at scale.”

“Mage Data™ is committed to working with the best-in-class partners to deliver the most advanced data privacy and security solutions to our customers. We look forward to a long and successful system integrators partnership with persistent,” said Thumeera Thirumal, Vice President of Customer and Partner Success at Mage Data™. “While Persistent shares our vision of making data security accessible and effective for enterprises of all sizes. We look forward to a long and successful partnership that will drive the next generation of Data Masking solution."

About Persistent Systems:

With over 23,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

About Mage Data™

Mage Data™ is a leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League universities, and industry leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage Data™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying industry-leading privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai for more about Mage and the company's solutions.

Media Contact:

Deeksha Surya

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor New York, NY 10019

Telephone: +1 212 203 4365

Email: info@magedata.ai