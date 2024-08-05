Rezolute Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 3 Registrational Study of RZ358 for Treatment of Hypoglycemia Due to Tumor Hyperinsulinism

Second rare disease program with RZ358 in Phase 3 development



Follows successful treatment of multiple patients with tumor hyperinsulinism

under the Company’s Expanded Access Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, transformative therapies for serious rare diseases, today announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RZ358 (ersodetug) to treat hypoglycemia in patients with tumor hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company is initiating start-up activities for the study which will be primarily conducted in the U.S. and patient enrollment is planned to commence in the first half of 2025. Ersodetug is also being studied in an ongoing global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with congenital HI. Topline data from that study is expected in mid-2025.

“Hypoglycemia associated with tumor HI requires treatment to prevent serious adverse outcomes and to improve patients’ daily function and quality of life, including enabling them to receive tumor directed therapies,” said Brian Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Rezolute. “We are encouraged by the substantial real-world benefit we’ve witnessed in tumor HI patients who have previously received ersodetug in our Expanded Access Program, coupled with the safety and efficacy demonstrated in clinical studies in patients with congenital HI, a similar condition. We believe that the clearance of our IND for this Phase 3 study reflects FDA’s recognition of the potential for ersodetug to address this serious unmet need and we are excited to be moving one step closer to a potential universal treatment for hypoglycemia caused by all forms of HI.”

The Phase 3 registrational study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 24 participants who have inadequately controlled hypoglycemia because of tumor HI. Eligible participants will be randomized in 1:1 fashion (12 per treatment arm) to receive ersodetug 9 mg/kg per week or matched placebo, as an add-on to standard of care. Up to 24 additional participants may be enrolled into an open-label arm, in participants whose hypoglycemia is being managed by IV glucose in a hospital setting. Following a 6-week pivotal treatment period, all participants may receive ersodetug in open-label extension. The primary endpoint is the change in Level 2 (moderate) and Level 3 (severe) hypoglycemia events by self-monitored blood glucose. Additional endpoints include overall hypoglycemia events, time in hypoglycemia by continuous glucose monitor, patient reported quality of life, hospitalizations, and change in glucose requirements (for open-label hospitalized participants).

Ersodetug is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to an allosteric site on the insulin receptor at target tissues such as liver, fat and muscle. Ersodetug counteracts excess insulin receptor activation caused by insulin and related hormones thereby correcting hypoglycemia. Ersodetug has the potential to be universally effective at treating hypoglycemia caused by any form of HI, including congenital or acquired forms.

About Tumor Hyperinsulinism (HI)

Tumor HI is a rare disease that may be caused by two distinct types of tumors: islet cell tumors (ICTs) and non-islet cell tumors (NICTs), both of which lead to hypoglycemia as a result of excessive activation of the insulin receptor. Insulinomas are the most common type of ICT and may cause hypoglycemia by stimulating the over production of insulin. A variety of different NICTs, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma, can cause hypoglycemia by producing and secreting insulin-like paraneoplastic substances such as IGF-2 that bind to and activate the insulin receptor. With high morbidity and mortality rates within tumor HI, there remains a significant unmet need for new therapies directed at hypoglycemia treatment. Ersodetug has shown real-world benefit in patients with insulinoma and preclinical studies have shown that ersodetug can similarly blunt IGF-2 and insulin-mediated insulin-receptor signaling.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by HI. The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI.

