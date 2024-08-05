Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 26/7/2024
|171,200
|546.40
|93,544,053
|Monday, 29 July 2024
|1,700
|569.96
|968,932
|Tuesday, 30 July 2024
|1,087
|569.81
|619,383
|Wednesday, 31 July 2024
|1,700
|572.28
|972,876
|Thursday, 1 August 2024
|1,600
|572.59
|916,144
|Friday, 2 August 2024
|1,700
|566.51
|963,067
|In the period 29/7/2024 - 2/8/2024
|7,787
|570.23
|4,440,402
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 2/8/2024
|178,987
|547.44
|97,984,455
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,789,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.16% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
