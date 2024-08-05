Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 26/7/2024 171,200 546.40 93,544,053 Monday, 29 July 2024 1,700 569.96 968,932 Tuesday, 30 July 2024 1,087 569.81 619,383 Wednesday, 31 July 2024 1,700 572.28 972,876 Thursday, 1 August 2024 1,600 572.59 916,144 Friday, 2 August 2024 1,700 566.51 963,067 In the period 29/7/2024 - 2/8/2024 7,787 570.23 4,440,402 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 2/8/2024 178,987 547.44 97,984,455 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,789,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.16% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

