IONIX Launches Global Partner Program to Address Growing Market Demand for Attack Surface Management Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIX today announced the launch of its new global partner program, designed to accelerate channel-led growth and enhance the overall security posture of enterprises with Attack Surface Management (ASM) solutions. In addition, the company released a Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) portal for effective client security management. To support these initiatives, IONIX has appointed Gilad Friedman as VP of Global Channels and Paul Vick as Director of North American Channels.

The multi-tiered program was motivated by the rapid growth of ASM and Exposure Management, in which IONIX is a recognized leader. This is a fundamental part of IONIX’s go-to-market success with partners.

According to the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management (ASM) , “IONIX’s position as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant underscores its advanced approach to asset discovery and vulnerability assessment. This classification reflects a blend of innovation and thoroughness in ASM solutions, with a focus on providing comprehensive risk analysis and advanced threat intelligence. IONIX’s capabilities in covering a wide range of digital assets and offering rich contextual threat intelligence underscore its leadership position in the market, emphasizing its commitment to leading with cutting-edge, effective cybersecurity solutions.”

The IONIX Partner Program aims to meet the increasing market demand for ASM solutions across North America, EMEA and APAC. This initiative is introduced in response to the company’s continued growth and collaboration with leading global partners such as Lantech Longwave, Clutch Solutions, Eversec Group, ICOS, EPAM, GlobalDots and more.

With a multi-tiered approach, the program is designed to support partners of all sizes to include Value-Added Resellers (VARs), distributors, MSSPs, Global System Integrators (GSIs) and alliances, as well as cloud service providers such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Within the program is a dedicated component just for MSSPs that provides them with tools and resources to manage and accelerate business.

“IONIX is a critical vendor for EverSec Group, Inc. and provides market improvement to our strategic clients, as they address their external attack surface and improve their overall security posture,” said Tim McSherry, Chief Strategy Officer of EverSec. “IONIX’s Partner Program is, therefore, very important to our business. The comprehensive support and resources provided by IONIX enable us to deliver superior solutions to our customers.”

IONIX has released a multi-tenant MSSP portal, a centralized platform designed for MSSPs to monitor, manage, and secure their clients' external attack surfaces. This portal offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features for effective security management across multiple client networks. Its multi-tenant architecture is a key feature, enabling service providers to manage numerous clients within a single platform. Additionally, it provides customized views and settings for each client, ensuring efficient scaling and streamlined client management for partners.

"IONIX is experiencing exceptional success with large-scale enterprises, and the interest I am seeing from potential partners has been phenomenal,” said Gilad Friedman, VP of Global Channels at IONIX. “I’m confident that we have built the best program processes and tools to support our partners on this mutual journey to success. The addition of Paul Vick to our team will undoubtedly accelerate this success, given his veteran experience in both the cybersecurity and channel domains."

The new IONIX program offers partners the opportunity to differentiate their service offerings with the most comprehensive ASM platform in the market. Benefits include:

Partners and clients have nothing to install or configure and can see immediate exploit results starting from a proof-of-concept scan.

Demonstrate value with reports describing a weighted risk score and key remediation recommendations across multiple security audit and assessment categories.

API and portal access for each onboarded customer lets clients consume IONIX findings and remediation recommendations in their system of choice.



IONIX will be attending Black Hat USA from August 7-8, 2024. Visit booth #3013 to learn more about the company and its Partner Program. Schedule a meeting with the executive team here .

For more information about the IONIX Partner Program and to explore partnership opportunities, please visit IONIX Partner Program .

About IONIX

IONIX’s Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform uses Connective Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across your real attack surface – and its digital supply chain. Only IONIX discovers and monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface exposure. Global leaders including Lexmark, Infosys, The Telegraph, Warner Music Group and E. ON depend on IONIX to go on the offensive in securing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. For more information visit www.ionix.io .

