Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Panels in the Caribbean

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8P™ and IQ8HC™ Microinverters to support newer, high-powered solar panels in select countries throughout the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, Anguilla, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.



IQ8P and IQ8HC Microinverters feature a peak output AC power of 480 W and 384 W, respectively. The microinverters are designed for residential applications and support higher powered solar panels up to 670 W DC. IQ8P and IQ8HC Microinverters activated in these select Caribbean countries come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

"The new IQ8 Microinverters take our solar installations to the next level,” said Abraham Espinal, CEO of Enestar Energía Renovable, an installer of Enphase products in the Dominican Republic. “Their high efficiency and robust performance in our sunny climate will ensure that our customers get the most out of their solar investments for decades."

"Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters are best in class due to their advanced technology that ensures the highest energy output and efficiency, maximizing the performance of each solar panel,” said Boris von Bormann, co-founder of Renu Energy TCI, an installer of Enphase products in the Turks and Caicos Islands. “The product’s ability to handle high-powered panels and deliver consistent, reliable energy aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier solar solutions to our valued clients. IQ8 Microinverters also provide unparalleled transparency and operational insights for both homeowners and installers alike.”

"The advanced technology of the IQ8 Microinverters makes them an invaluable asset for our installations,” said Rodesonne Louis, president at Green Bahamas Co. LTD, an installer of Enphase products in the Bahamas. “The seamless integration and superior reliability give our customers confidence in their solar systems, knowing they will continue to perform efficiently for years to come."

"Our new IQ8 Microinverters provide homeowners in the Caribbean with a resilient and high-performance solution for their solar needs,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “The region's unique environmental challenges require robust and reliable technology, and our IQ8 Microinverters are designed to deliver the highest quality and performance, ensuring maximum energy production and peace of mind for our customers."

For more information about IQ8P and IQ8HC Microinverters in the Caribbean, please visit the Enphase website (English and Spanish).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

