Accredited Solutions Makes Final Decision to Not Go Forward With Reverse Stock Split

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, an ionized alkaline bottled water distributed in major grocery and convenience store chains, has decided against a reverse stock split of its common stock. Additionally, it will not increase its number of its authorized shares.

"Based on market comparables, particularly the revenue multiples of similar premium water brands, we believe our Diamond Creek Water asset is significantly undervalued, especially in light of our recent partnership with Apokar. Moreover, we acknowledge that we have not effectively communicated the next stage of our growth strategy and our plans to diversify our asset holdings through strategic and profitable acquisitions in e-commerce to our shareholders. This strategy will become clearer in the coming weeks and months as we begin executing on these plans and properly inform our shareholders.

“In addition, as we conclude the first stage of our company's turnaround plan, we will expedite and finalize our ongoing negotiations with our convertible debt holders in the coming days," said the company's CEO, Mr. Eduardo Brito.

https://www.diamondcreekwater.com

https://www.apokar.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

