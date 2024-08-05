McLeod Software Announces Partnership Updates with 24.2 TMS Upgrade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, today announced the release of significant updates to existing partnerships as well as two new integrations as part of the 24.2 update to LoadMaster and PowerBroker. These advancements further enhance the platform’s functionality and integration capabilities, positioning McLeod at the forefront of the TMS industry.



As part of the 24.2 update, McLeod has forged new artificial intelligence partnerships with Greenscreens.ai and Parade.ai , two innovative leaders in data-driven solutions for the transportation industry.

The integration with Greenscreens.ai allows PowerBroker users to access real-time market rate data. This integration is available in the 'Rate Index', 'Pricing and Bid', and 'Market Rate Export' modules, ensuring brokers have up-to-date pricing information readily available.

The recently released integration with Parade’s Capacity CoDriver uses generative AI to enhance response efficiency for carrier load inquiries, streamlining offer management and load booking.

"The new AI integrations continue to bring McLeod into the 'new era' of TMS," said Tom McLeod, CEO & Founder, McLeod Software. "By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are able to provide our users with more accurate data, enhanced efficiency and greater overall value, while extending the value they get out of McLeod."

McLeod has also strengthened existing integrations to provide users with a more robust and versatile platform. Key updates to existing partnerships include:

Samsara Reefer Tracking & Form and Manner Improvements:



The updated reefer tracking integration with Samsara simplifies the management of temperature-sensitive loads, enhancing reliability and compliance for such shipments. Efficiency in handling trailer IDs and shipping document IDs has also been improved to meet FMCSA compliance requirements more effectively.

Communication Updates with SMC³ :



The enhanced partnership with SMC³ enables bidirectional communication for rates, order tendering, tracking, and document capture, connecting brokers with LTL carriers.

EROAD Improvements:



Updates to the EROAD integration allow for better maintenance scheduling through tractor odometer readings.

Detailed Mapping and Routing Solutions through Trimble :



Changes to 'PC*Miler' and ‘MileMaker Web Services' provide users with better distance calculations and routing capabilities.

"Ongoing collaborations with industry leaders such as Samsara, EROAD, Trimble and SMC³ -as well as others coming in future updates- are crucial in our mission to deliver a comprehensive, user-friendly, and highly effective TMS solution,” concluded McLeod. “These partnerships allow us to continually innovate and meet the evolving needs of our broker and carrier customers."

For more information about McLeod's 24.2 update, please visit https://www.mcleodsoftware.com/press-releases/mcleod-software-enhances-broker-and-carrier-relationships-and-communication-with-tms-update/

