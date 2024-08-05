Excision BioTherapeutics Awarded a “Fierce 15” Biotech Company of 2024

Company Applying its Proprietary CRISPR Technology to Address Recurrent Infections in Herpes Simplex Keratitis (HSK)





HSK is the Leading Cause of Corneal Blindness in the United States, With an Estimated 70,000 New and Recurrent Cases Annually



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious latent viral infectious diseases, today announced that it has been named as one of the 2024’s “Fierce 15” companies in Fierce Biotech’s annual report featuring the most innovative and promising companies in the biotechnology industry.

Through its unique application of the CRISPR/Cas gene editing system, Excision has recently established in vivo proof-of-concept in herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), an infection that leads to Herpes Simplex Keratitis (HSK), a major cause of blindness in developed countries. Although current anti-HSV-1 therapies interfere with viral DNA replication, they do not eliminate HSV-1 reservoirs or prevent recurrence. CRISPR/Cas-mediated gene editing can potentially address the underlying causes of HSK and other HSV-1-related diseases by directly eliminating the latent HSV-1 reservoirs.

“We are honored to see our pioneering gene editing technology be recognized by Fierce Biotech as a leading innovation in the biotech sector,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “This recognition is a testament to not only the cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs but also to the hard work and dedication of the Excision team and collaborators. Additionally, it reinforces our mission to bring forward life-changing treatment for viral infections including Herpes Virus and Hepatitis B. The Herpes Keratitis indication is particularly underserved: despite a global incidence of 1.5 million annually, causing over 40,000 cases of blindness per year, there are very few therapeutic options. In recently published data, Excisions’s gene editing approach eliminated viral shedding in animals, positioning the therapy as a potentially groundbreaking curative treatment. The Company has similar results with the Hepatitis B program which dramatically reduced antigen levels and HBV DNA.

Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare said: “For the past 22 years, we have evaluated hundreds of companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. Our selection process considers various factors, including technological robustness, strategic partnerships, venture support, and market positioning. This report highlights innovation and creativity amid intense competition.”

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. develops CRISPR-based medicines as potential cures for serious viral latent infectious diseases based on its proprietary multiplexed gene editing platform that unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to develop curative therapies. The Company’s pipeline targets large, underserved markets including herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). Excision’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

