Rush Street Interactive Confirms Commitment to Customer-Centric Policies

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (RSI), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America that operates BetRivers, PlaySugarhouse, and RushBet brands, today announced that it has no plans to implement a customer surcharge, reaffirming its dedication to providing exceptional value to its players.



Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, says, “As we put our customers first, it was an easy decision for us.”

This customer-first approach is exemplified by RSI’s recent accolade of being named the EGR North America Customer Services Operator of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious award highlights RSI’s unwavering dedication to customer service excellence and ongoing efforts to exceed player expectations.

In addition to top-tier customer service, RSI boasts best-in-class rewards and loyalty programs designed to drive long-term player retention and build trust. RSI rewards and loyalty programs are a cornerstone of its strategy to ensure its players feel valued and appreciated. Schwartz added, “RSI remains committed to maintaining its leadership position in the industry by continuously prioritizing the needs and preferences of its players. We believe that RSI’s focus on customer satisfaction, coupled with its innovative rewards and loyalty programs, sets a benchmark for excellence in the online gaming industry.”

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, and, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its anticipated scope, benefits and results of its operations and future performance in the country of Peru. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

