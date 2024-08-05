Arctic Wolf Expands Cyber JumpStart Portal Program to Help Business Leaders Fast-track Their Security Journey and Improve Insurability at No Cost

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the free availability of the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart™ Portal. By making a free version of Cyber JumpStart Portal available, businesses of any size can now access a comprehensive suite of cyber risk management tools designed to identify gaps in cybersecurity readiness and provide unique insights to reduce cyber risk and improve insurability.



Initially launched in 2023, for the clients of insurance carriers and brokers, the Cyber JumpStart Portal has grown to support a global network of authorized broker and carrier partners that support over 40,000 organizations worldwide. Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal is a turnkey solution purpose-built to help businesses to get started on their Security Journey, beginning with cyber insurance qualification. Obtaining cyber insurance continues to challenge business leaders around the world; according to Forrester, only 26% of businesses have a standalone cyber insurance policy.

Powered by the threat intelligence data developed from the globally deployed Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, and informed by the insights, best practices and industry-leading expertise of the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team, the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal will provide business leaders a cybersecurity starter package that will immediately help them review their security posture, identify gaps to inform hardening activities, improving their ability to reduce their cyber risk and qualify for cyber insurance.

Features available to businesses via Cyber JumpStart include:

Options for customers to easily map security posture against industry-standard frameworks like NIST CSF 1.1, 2.0 and CIS Critical Security Controls v8, which present an agnostic, transparent rating system that is not reliant on proprietary risk assessment tools. Arctic Wolf Insurability Rating: Within the included Cyber Resilience Assessment Lite tool, leaders will receive an integrated cyber insurance rating aimed at improving insurability, simplifying qualification and renewals. This can be leveraged in insurance application and renewal cycles and in collaboration with brokers to offer artifacts of support for self-attestations.

Within the included Cyber Resilience Assessment Lite tool, leaders will receive an integrated cyber insurance rating aimed at improving insurability, simplifying qualification and renewals. This can be leveraged in insurance application and renewal cycles and in collaboration with brokers to offer artifacts of support for self-attestations. Incident Response (IR) Planner Lite : Enables easy collection of critical information needed to initiate incident response engagements, an often-mandatory requirement for obtaining cyber insurance. The IR plan created in the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal can be updated quickly, is stored safely off-network, and is immediately accessible to plan owners and IR teams in the event of a cyber incident.

: Enables easy collection of critical information needed to initiate incident response engagements, an often-mandatory requirement for obtaining cyber insurance. The IR plan created in the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal can be updated quickly, is stored safely off-network, and is immediately accessible to plan owners and IR teams in the event of a cyber incident. JumpStart Guides: Provides security resources and guided expertise on how to implement the security controls most often required to obtain and retain cyber insurance, continuing the necessary work to maintain cybersecurity readiness beyond insurability.

“Solutions like Arctic Wolf’s Cyber JumpStart Portal give organizations and their broker a foundation to actively review their security posture, solidify an effective cyber risk management roadmap and clearly collaborate with insurers throughout the policy period,” said Steve Krusko, chief underwriting officer, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company. “Through the use of services like the Cyber Resilience Assessment and Insurability Rating Report, business leaders and their broker can provide insurers a deeper evaluation of a policyholder’s risk than relying solely on the insurance application, improving overall cyber insurer risk assessments.”

“When we first launched Cyber JumpStart Portal, we solidified our partnership with the insurance brokers and carriers on the front lines of delivering insurability requirements to their clients,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. “Based on the positive feedback and growing interest in the program, we are expanding access to businesses of almost any size, we’re inviting organizations to take the first step of their security journey to increase insurability and enhance risk management outcomes.”

This expansion of Cyber JumpStart Portal enables prospective customers to begin their Security Journey, at no cost. Partners can use this expansion to discuss prospective customers’ cyber resilience and incident response plans as they begin their Security Journeys. For existing customers, Arctic Wolf will continue to deliver the unmatched experience via the Unified Portal.

